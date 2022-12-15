Rückkehr zum „Herzensclub“ : Trainer Jurgen Streppel verlässt Roda Kerkrade

Jurgen Streppel war seit Sommer 2020 Trainer bei Roda JC Kerkrade. In dieser Zeit verpasste er mit dem Club den Aufsiteg in die erste Liga zwei Mal knapp (Archivbild). Foto: Christian Ebener

Kerkrade Der niederländische Fußball-Zweitligist Roda Kerkrade muss sich einen neuen Trainer suchen. Jurgen Streppel verlässt den Verein zum Jahreswechsel und heuert bei seiner „alten Liebe“ an.

Beim Spiel gegen PEC Zwolle am kommenden Freitagabend wird Streppel zum vorerst letzten Mal als Kerkrades Cheftrainer auf der Bank sitzen. Damit endet eine rund zweieinhalbjährige Ära – seit 2012, als Harm van Veldhoven nach dreieinhalb Jahren den Verein verließ, war kein Trainer mehr solange am Stück im Dienst der „Koempels“. Im Sommer 2020 stieg Streppel beim Zweitligisten ein und führte den Club in den folgenden zwei Spielzeiten jeweils in die Play-offs um den Aufstieg, die erhoffte Rückkehr in die Ehrendivision blieb jedoch aus. Nach einer enttäuschenden Hinserie mit 24 Punkten aus 17 Spielen und dem neunten Tabellenplatz wurde zuletzt Kritik an der Arbeit des Niederländers laut.