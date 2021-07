Nach Final-Niederlage : Rassismus und Randale englischer Fans lösen Wut aus

When you win they are English, When you lose, they are Black... Quit blaming the 3 black kids that you put in the game AT THE VERY END OF THE MATCH FOR ONE SHOT EACH, and giving fans an excuse to racially abuse them. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka well done❤️ #betsana pic.twitter.com/ZYEHFrbURt