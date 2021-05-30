Netzschau zur Finalniederlage : Nicht verWUNDERLICH

Hängende Köpfe: Nach einer enttäuschenden Regionalliga-Saison verliert die Alemannia am Samstag das FVM-Pokalfinale gegen Viktoria Köln 0:2. Foto: Jérôme Gras

Bonn Ex-Trainer Funkel hält den FC in der Bundesliga, Ex-Spieler Havertz trifft im CL-Finale und sichert Chelsea den Henkelpott. Die aktuellen Alemannen hingegen präsentieren im FVM-Pokalfinale ein „Best of“ der diesjährigen Spielzeit. Hatte nichts vom Endspiel in Bonn erwartet und bekam genau das: die Netzschau.

Das (fast) letzte Spiel der Saison war das wichtigste. Wenige Tage bevor Alemannia Aachen die Saison in Bonn gegen den heimischen SC beenden wird, stand am Samstag im Sportpark Nord das FVM-Pokalfinale an. Eben jenes Finale, mit dem die aktuelle Saison erst so richtig startete, und sogleich ins Stottern geriet (0:1 gegen den klassentieferen 1. FC Düren verloren und das anschließende Spiel der Rurstädter gegen den FC Bayern gab es für die Aachener nur im Fernsehen zu sehen).

Den Saisonrückblick sparen wir uns an dieser Stelle, den dürften alle, die es mit den Schwarz-Gelben halten, gut vor Augen haben (Schmerz lass nach). Doch aller Widerstände zum Trotz schaffte es Aachen auch in diesem Jahr wieder ins Endspiel um den Verbandspokal und das zum vierten Mal in Folge! In Bonn kam es zum Wiedersehen mit Viktoria Köln, beide Vereine standen sich an gleicher Stelle um den gleichen Pokal bereits 2018 gegenüber. Dieses Mal reisten die Kölner allerdings als Mittelfeldmannschaft der 3. Liga an, während die Alemannia ihre Regionalliga-Saison mit Ach und Krach über die Bühne gebracht hatte.

Aber der Pokal schreibt bekanntlich seine eigenen Gesetze. Auch der Glaube an den Fußballgott kann manchmal nicht schaden.

Heute heißt es Daumen drücken. Vielleicht spielt der Fussballgott ja mit und unsere Alemannia ergreift die minimale Chance auf den Pott und somit die Teilnahme am DFB Pokal. 🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛

Über eine ganze Saison gesehen ist so ein Team wie das der Viktoria für die aktuelle Alemannia sicher kein Maßstab. Aber am Samstag ging es um keinen Marathon – so ein Finale ist ein Sprint. Das sind einmal 90, vielleicht 120 Minuten. Eventuell noch ein Elfmeterschießen. Kurz gesagt: Es ist nur ein Spiel. Und wer weiß, was da alles möglich sein kann.

Ein Spiel! Alles möglich! COME ON AACHEN!!!!

Dass die Alemannia FVM-Pokal kann, das haben die Kaiserstädter schon oft bewiesen. Sie reisten immerhin als Rekord-FVM-Pokalsieger an! Sieben Mal ging die Trophäe schon ans Dreiländereck. Zuletzt 2019. Der damalige Geschäftsführer Martin vom Hofe, der immer noch ein schwarz-gelbes Herz hat, drückte seinem ehemaligen Verein am Samstag auch die Daumen.

Auf gehts Aachen! Kämpfen und siegen! ⚽️🖤💛

Die Spieler wollten und konnten mit dem Pokalsieg die verkorkste Saison noch irgendwie retten. Und gleichzeitig noch Geburtstage schöner machen:

BEREIT! Den Adler trage ich am heutigen Tage 52 Jahre auf der Brust. Ich hoffe auf ein tolles Geburtstagsgeschenk! #alemannia #aachen Kämpfen und Siegen!

Herzlichen Glückwunsch noch nachträglich an dieser Stelle!

Der Zeitpunkt hätte auch nicht besser sein können. Denn auf den Tag genau vor 17 Jahren standen die Aachener auch in einem Finale. In einem Pokalfinale. Aber nicht vom FVM. Und auch nicht in Bonn. 2004 trat die Tivoli-Truppe als Zweitligist im Berliner Olympiastadion im Endspiel um den DFB-Pokal an! Gänsehaut!

View this post on Instagram border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPc6mToL3kD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Thomas Höbelheinrich (@thomas.hoebelheinrich1984)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

17 Jahre später ging es darum, sich über den FVM-Pokalsieg für den DFB-Pokal zu qualifizieren. Die einzige Hürde auf diesem Weg: Viktoria Köln. Ein Name, der in Aachen nicht immer bewusst ganz korrekt geschrieben wird …

Heute könnt ihr eine sch... Saison gut machen! Zeigt was es heißt... den Adler auf der Brust.. zu tragen!!! Auf geht's!!!

Neben dem FVM-Pokalfinale standen auch noch weitere Entscheidungen in der Fußballwelt an. So ging es in der Bundesligarelegation um den möglichen Aufstieg von Holstein Kiel oder den Klassenerhalt des 1. FC Köln. Bei den Rheinländern an der Seitenlinie: Ex-Alemannia-Trainer Friedhelm Funkel, an den die meisten Schwarz-Gelben keine guten Erinnerungen haben, war er doch mitverantwortlich für den Zweitligaabstieg vor ein paar Jahren. Long Story short: Mit den Kölnern schaffte er es trotz Hinspiel-Niederlage, den Abstieg zu verhindern …

Abends gab es noch eine weitere Partie mit Aachener Beteiligung: das Finale der Champions League zwischen Manchester City und Chelsea London. Bei den Blues mischte ein gewisser Kai Havertz mit, der einst am Tivoli seine Schuhe schnürte. Dazu später mehr. Denn wen interessierte in der einzig wahren Domstadt schon die Champions League, wenn der FVM-Pokal mit Alemannia-Beteiligung ausgespielt wird? Eben!

Mir ist es heute rt komplett egal ob heute Champions League ist

Heute spiellt Alemannia Aachen gegen Vik Köln um den Mittelrheinpokal!

Egal, wie die Saison gelaufen ist. Egal, wer auflaufen durfte und konnte. Egal, welcher Gegner auf die Aachener wartete: Kämpfen, beißen, fighten – und das Ding holen!

Der Tag ist gekommen. Wir sind Alemannia Aachen. Wir richten uns immer wieder auf, wir kämpfen und wir beißen, bis der "..."

Und folgende Elf sollte das aus Aachener Sicht bestmöglich versuchen:

Diese Elf startet in das Bitburger-Pokalfinale! 💪 Auf geht's Aachen, kämpfen und siegen! 🖤💛

Wo wir gerade noch das Stichwort „beißen“ hatten: Auch des Präsidenten Hund war ganz auf der Seite der Mannschaft seines Herrchens und machte vor, wie man sich „das Ding schnappt“:

View this post on Instagram border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPcsBb-npsl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Martin Fröhlich (@jmfroehlich2018)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Kurz nach 13 Uhr erfolgte der Anpfiff im Sportpark Nord zu Bonn, aufgrund des Coronavirus erneut ohne Zuschauer – auch wenn wieder ein paar Aachener ihr Team von außerhalb des Stadions deutlich hörbar unterstützten. Auf dem Platz gab es dann von Seiten der Alemannia ein „Best of“ der Saison – leider. Zu großen Teilen war man bemüht und motiviert. An der Stelle sei beispielsweise Stipe Batarilo, 2019 noch Torschütze beim Finalsieg über Fortuna Köln (3:1), erwähnt. Vor der Partie wurde bereits verkündet, dass er eben zu jener Fortuna wechseln wird, der er damals einen Ball ins Netz legte. Die Saison über konnte er kaum glänzen, am Samstag jedoch ackerte der sonst eher technisch versierte Spieler und pflügte auch mal den Rasen um. Das galt auch für viele seiner Teamkollegen. Und dennoch gab es immer wieder böse Wackler in der Defensive, das Aufbauspiel war oft sehr mühsam und teils chaotisch und in der Offensive war man bemüht, aber zumeist ideenlos und abschlussschwach.

Und so musste Viktoria Köln gar nicht allzu viel investieren, um ihrer Favoritenrolle gerecht zu werden. Es schadete der Mannschaft von Olaf Janßen aber auch offensichtlich nicht, dass sie zum Beispiel mit Marcel Risse (ehemals 1. FC Köln und Mainz 05), Albert Bunjaku (Erzgebirge Aue, 1.FC Kaiserslautern, 1. FC Nürnberg, Rot-Weiß Erfurt, SC Paderborn) oder Sebastian Mielitz (SönderjyskE, SpVgg Greuther Fürth, SC Freiburg, SV Werder Bremen) teilweise bundesligaerfahrene Spieler in ihren Reihen hatten. Und dann gibt es da ja auch noch den ewigen Mike Wunderlich, der schon seit zehn Jahren bei der Viktoria spielt und besonders gerne gegen die Alemannia trifft.

So war es dann auch am Samstag. Nachdem Jeremias Lorch den Drittligisten bereits in der 14. Minute in Führung brachte, erhöhte Wunderlich (der auch schon im Finale 2018 gegen Aachen traf) zehn Minuten vor der Pause zum 2:0.

Die beiden Treffer reichten am Ende. Auch, weil die Alemannia nicht einmal aus elf Metern gefährlich werden konnte. Rund drei Minuten vor Ende der 90. Minute kam der eingewechselte Florian Rüter im Strafraum der Kölner zu Fall, André Wallenborn trat zum Elfmeter ein und … viel schlechter kann man einen Elfmeter fast nicht angehen. Ein Sinnbild der Saison. Zugutehalten muss man Aachens Linksverteidiger, dass er die Verantwortung in der Situation übernahm, was angesichts der Gesamtsituation sicherlich nicht ganz einfach sein konnte.

ohne Worte. Sinnbildlicher für eine Saison kann man einen 11m nicht schießen 😡

Es hätte nochmal spannend werden können, wurde es aber nicht. Es blieb beim 0:2.

Der Elfmeter ging nicht rein, der Pokalsieg hat leider nicht sollen sein...

Und während die Viktoria sich über den FVM-Pokalsieg und den Einzug in den DFB-Pokal freuen konnte (und nun gemeinsamer Rekord-FVM-Pokalsieger mit der Alemannia ist) …

View this post on Instagram border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPdgjvFKA4N/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by FC Viktoria Köln 1904 (@fcviktoriakoeln)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

… müssen die Aachener jetzt noch einmal in der Liga ran, um diese Seuchensaison ein für allemal zu beenden.

Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht, aber Alemannia nicht! Alles, alles geht vorbei, doch wir bleiben treu! Treu!

Und vielleicht war es ein kleiner Trost, dass zumindest im Champions-League-Finale nicht nur ein Spieler mit Alemannia-Vergangenheit von Beginn an auflief, sondern die Partie entscheiden konnte. Kai Havertz, bis Samstagabend noch ohne Treffer in der Königsklasse, schoss das einzige Tor im Kampf um die Krone des europäischen Vereinsfußballs, und sicherte Chelsea den begehrten Henkelpott.

Congratulations to Aachen native Kai Havertz on scoring the winner in the Champions League final tonight. 🟨⬛