Netzschau zum Heimsieg : Das ganze Stadion hüpft olé, olé

Festung Tivoli: Am Samstag feierte die Alemannia den nächsten Heimsieg und schickte Rot-Weiß Oberhausen mit einem 3:1 zurück ans Stadion Niederrhein. Foto: Jérôme Gras

Special Aachen Am Samstag bestritt die Alemannia ihr letztes Heimspiel 2022. Im Traditionsduell gegen Rot-Weiß Oberhausen gab es einen weiteren Sieg im eigenen Wohnzimmer, das in diesem Jahr wieder zu einer Festung wurde. Hüpft noch immer, olé, olé: die Netzschau.

Von Björn Hellmich Social Media Manager

Traditionsduell, Westschlager oder einfach Alemannia Aachen gegen Rot-Weiß Oberhausen. Mit keinem anderen Gegner haben sich die Schwarz-Gelben so oft duelliert. Am Samstag trafen beide Klubs bereits zum 94. Mal in einem Pflichtspiel aufeinander, die zum Rückrundenstart der Regionalliga West mitgezählt war es bereits das 103. Aufeinandertreffen – und das so ziemlich über alle Liegen hinweg. Man kennt sich also.

Das letzte Heimspiel des Jahres. Traditionskracher, Westschlager, uralte Rivalität. Und das alles auf dem Tivoli – mehr ‚Fußball pur' geht nicht. 🖤💛
Posted by Black Eagles on Friday, November 25, 2022

Während die Truppe vom Tivoli seit dem Trainerwechsel unter Helge Hohl einen Höhenflug absolviert und vor dem Duell gegen die Mannschaft vom Stadion Niederrhein seit acht Pflichtspielen ungeschlagen war, konnte Oberhausen nur eines der vergangenen fünf Ligaspiele gewinnen. Zudem ist die Alemannia in dieser Saison bislang das beste Heimteam, der Tivoli ist seit langer Zeit wieder zu einer Festung geworden! Und die Schwarz-Gelben hatten noch eine offene Rechnung aus dem Hinspiel offen! Beste Voraussetzungen also aus Sicht der Kaiserstädter vor der Partie, alles war angerichtet für den Matchday!

Guten Morgen🖤💛 Es ist MATCHDAY! Als Tabellen 4. mit 9 Punkten Rückstand auf Münster, starten wir heute in die Rückrunde...
Posted by Öcher Legion on Friday, November 25, 2022

In english please!

MATCHDAY!

It's another huge match at the Tivoli this afternoon as Rot-Weiss Oberhausen are the visitors.

Kick off is 1pm UK time.

Alemannia Ole! 🟨⬛️
— Alemannia Aachen UK (@AlemanniaUK) November 26, 2022

Samstag, 13 Grad Celcius, leicht bewölkt: Alles war angerichtet für einen perfekten Fußballnachmittag in der Aachener Soers!

Es ist angerichtet…. Auftakt Rückrunde. Alemannia Aachen - Rot-Weiß Oberhausen Tivoli (Aachen)
Posted by Euregio Kings on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Entsprechend pilgerten wieder rund 11.000 Fans an die Krefelder Straße, Aachen ist und bleibt der Zuschauermagnet der Regionalliga. Da kann so mancher Zweitligist nicht mithalten.

A post shared by Andre We (@aix_gamer) border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ClbrQbNLPv5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Andre We (@aix_gamer)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. 

Zum Rückrundenauftakt und als Dankeschön an die Mannschaft für eine Hinrunde, die so keiner erwartet hatte nach den vergangenen zwei Jahren, gab es natürlich auch wieder eine Choreo, die ihresgleichen sucht!

Alemannia Aachen statt #Quatar2022 !
— F. Lenz (@derbystar91) November 26, 2022

Geil, geiler, Alemannia!

A post shared by Fuppes muss dreckig bleiben (@fuppes.muss.dreckig.bleiben) border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Clbv9w7IaQ-/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Fuppes muss dreckig bleiben (@fuppes.muss.dreckig.bleiben)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. 

Doch nicht die Fans machten mit der Choreo ein Geschenk, die zweite Mannschaft der Alemannia wartete vor dem Familienblock mit 250 Schoko-Nikoläusen auf die kleinsten Fans. Wem da nicht das Herz aufgeht! Starke Aktion!

Beim heutigen Spiel Alemannia Aachen gegen Rot-Weiß Oberhausen konnten wir dank Siegfried Schwarz Geschäftsführer von...
Posted by Alemannia Aachen 2 on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Bei so vielen Geschenken wollten sich auch die Gäste nicht lumpen lassen: Das Spiel lief gerade einmal 13 Minuten, da knüppelte Jannis Held eine Flanke in den gegnerischen 16-Meter-Raum und Oberhausens Tanju Öztürk verwandelte für die Schwarz-Gelben zur schnellen Führung.

RWO verteilt schon Geschenke :-D Unsere Jungs gewinnen verdient mit 3:1 im Heim-Jahresabschluss gegen Oberhausen.
Posted by Joe Mediawork on Tour on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Keine zwei Minuten später stecke Jannik Mause den Ball zu Sebastian Schmitt durch, der mit seinem langen Ball schneller am Ball war als RWO-Keeper Daniel Davari: 2:0 nach 15 Minuten!

Die Hausherren hatten das Spiel im Griff, doch eine Standardsituation brachte die Gäste wieder ins Spiel. Nach einem Eckball von köpfte der Eigentorschütze nun aus Oberhausener Sicht ins richtige Tor: drei Tore nach 25 Minuten. Über den Unterhaltungsfaktor der Partie konnte sich nach weniger als einer halben Stunde niemand beschweren. Mit diesem Zwischenstand ging es dann auch in die Halbzeit.

Halbzeit 2 : 1 Für Alemannia Aachen
Posted by Dieter Brockmann on Saturday, November 26, 2022

In der zweiten Halbzeit legten die Schwarz-Gelben erneut wie die Feuerwehr los! Es waren noch keine fünf Minuten im zweiten Abschnitt gespielt, da holte Mause nach, was ihm im Hinspiel durch (angebliche) Abseitspositionen verwehrt blieb: ein Tor! Die Alemannia stellte durch ihren Top-Goalgetter den alten Abstand wieder her: 3:1!

Doch ganz ohne vermeintliche Abseitstore funktionieren Spiele in dieser Saison aus Aachener Sicht wohl nicht gegen die Rot-Weißen. Dieses Mal hatte Dino Bajric das unschöne Vergnügen. Alemannias Nummer 8 verwertete eine Flanke von Freddy Baum nach starker Balleroberung von Aachens Nummer 6, doch das Schiedsrichtergespann hatte etwas gegen einen vierten Alemannia-Treffer an diesem Samstagnachmittag.

So blieb es letztlich bei einem hochverdienten 3:1-Sieg der Schwarz-Gelben, denen damit nicht nur die Revanche für das Hinspiel gelang, sondern auch der perfekte Start in die Rückrunde!

Mit einem Heimsieg in die Rückrunde gestartet! 💪🖤💛
Posted by Alemannia Aachen on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Again: In english please!

SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!! FT - Alemannia Aachen 3-1 Rot-Weiss Oberhausen Another great win! 🟨⬛️💪🏻
Posted by Alemannia Aachen UK Supporters Branch on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Das Heimspieljahr 2022 konnte für die Alemannia und alle, die ihr zugetan sind, nicht schöner enden. Die Freude in den Blöcken war entsprechend groß!

Perfekter Heimspielabschluss 2022! Oberhausen mit 3:1 nach Hause geschickt und die Rückrunde optimal eingeläutet! Der TSV ist wieder da!
Posted by Klenkes Brüder on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Oder anders ausgedrückt: „Wir singen und tanzen auf jedem Fußballplatz!“

A post shared by Michael Ziemons (@m.ziemons) border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/Clbk7-lIkmZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Michael Ziemons (@m.ziemons)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. 

Und dann bebten die Tribünen, denn es wurde gehüpft! Nicht vereinzelt. Nicht nur ein paar Gruppen. „Das ganze Stadion hüpft, olé, olé!“

Guten Morgen schwarzgelbe Traditionsgewinner Ich hab zwar heute morgen keine Stimme mehr, aber zum hüpfen reicht es 😬🖤💛 Schönen Sonntag und ersten Advent 🕯️
Posted by Die Kartoffelkäfer on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Das macht auch im Hochkantformat Spaß. Achtung: Tiktok-Premiere in der Netzschau!

Perfekt zusammengefasst hat es am Ende des Tages Marco Fuchs, Sohn von Werner Fuchs, Mister Alemannia höchstpersönlich:

Lieber Marcel Moberz, von Herzen möchte ich Dir und Deinem Team für den heutigen Tag danken. Für mich hat es angefühlt,...
Posted by Marco Fuchs on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Besser als mit einem solchen Spiel, einem solchen Aufwind und Zusammenhalt kann man den ersten Advent nicht feiern:

🖤🌲💛☃️🖤🌲💛☃️🖤🌲💛☃️ Wir wünschen Euch und Eurer Familie von Herzen einen schönen, ruhigen und besinnlichen Adventssonntag. Genießt ihn im Kreise Eurer Lieben. 🖤🌲💛☃️🖤🌲💛☃️🖤🌲💛☃️
Posted by Kaiserstädter - Wall on Sunday, November 27, 2022

Macht sich jetzt auch das erste Kerzchen an, hüpft noch ein wenig, olé, olé, wird am kommenden Samstag zum letzten Spiel 2022 nach Wegberg reisen, wo der 1. FC Düren auf die Alemannia wartet, und ist sich sicher, dass die Serie der ungeschlagenen Pflichtspiele dann auf zehn ausgebaut wird: die Netzschau!

