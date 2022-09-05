Netzschau zum Auswärtssieg : Wurstcase HELDenhaft verhindert

So will man das sehen: Jubel in schwarz-gelb nach dem 2:1-Sieg der Alemannia in Wattenscheid. Foto: Jérôme Gras

Special Wattenscheid Am Sonntag musste die Alemannia zum Traditionsduell nach Wattenscheid. Dort gab es die beste Stadionwurst, viele Chancen, zu wenig Tore, mehrere Platzverweise und ein verdientes Happy End. Feiert zum Start in die Woche den Auswärtssieg: die Netzschau.

Nach dem ersten Saisonsieg im Heimspiel gegen Ahlen in der Vorwoche wollte die Alemannia nun in der Ferne nachlegen und mit einem Auswärtssieg den zweiten Dreier in Folge einfahren. Und wo wäre das besser möglich gewesen als in der Wattenscheider Lohrheide!? Warum? Den letzten offiziellen Sieg gegen die SG gab es im Dezember 2014 (3:0 auf dem Tivoli). Danach folgten achten Niederlagen am Stück. Am 16. September 2019 konnten die Schwarz-Gelben dann zwar endlich mit 2:1 in Wattenscheid gewinnen, das Spiel wurde aber nachträglich annulliert, da die Bochumer sich aufgrund finanzieller Schwierigkeiten vom Spielbetrieb abmelden mussten. Es war also mehr als überfällig, dass die Kaiserstädter noch einmal mit deinem Sieg an der Reihe waren!

Zudem gibt es in Wattenscheid die beste Stadionwurst. Da schlägt man nicht einfach, sondern mehrfach zu, damit sich die Reise lohnt! Und das sollte auch für das Punktekonto gelten! Zudem war die Alemannia seit vier Spielen ungeschlagen und hatte gerade erst den ersten Saisonsieg eingefahren.

Beste Voraussetzungen also an diesem – alle wissen, was jetzt kommt: Matchday!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async="1" defer="1" crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/de_DE/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v14.0" nonce="7uap4GQr"></script><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/AlemanniaAachenUK/posts/pfbid0i6C9FkGmXD4WaPvLcMhdCEtzAWm9MVu12QBK1HqPVdbY1b7Qho8RDdraSQDAZPk5l" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100038284699122/posts/778089993477150/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>MATCHDAY!!! Alemannia Aachen look to follow up the 3 points gained on their last outing, with 3 more today at the Lohrheidestadion. Kick off away vs SG Wattenscheid is 1pm UK time. Alemannia Ole! 🟨⬛️</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/AlemanniaAachenUK">Alemannia Aachen UK Supporters Branch</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100038284699122/posts/778089993477150/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Noch ein paar Worte der Vereinsführung:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0TfRcCuVaMSRMUeVaxKQekbyhNm8cZ5ghqKoJ1TboTu1f25cE2DVevPzFz3L7jkgal&id=100073688678400" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100073688678400/posts/192461459886809/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Auf gehts nach Wattenscheid! Das Spiel gegen Ahlen war sehr gut - heute die gleiche Leistung auf dem Platz und wir...</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/people/Marcel-Moberz/100073688678400/">Marcel Moberz</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100073688678400/posts/192461459886809/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Entsprechend machten sich wieder hunderte Schwarz-Gelbe auf in die Lohrheide. Mit dabei: Stephan „Lämmi“ Lämmermann, der seit wenigen Tagen wieder offiziell Teil des Klubs ist!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid07yR2DcEJPnjh57PXCavMRfmxiNxZyPZ3XEwn28vH74DFmHN7JdoyRkjMG6MZVhGGl&id=100009645459945" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100009645459945/posts/1915742995423864/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Auf nach Wattenscheid.</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/people/L%C3%A4mmi-S-Sportsbar/100009645459945/">Lämmi S Sportsbar</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100009645459945/posts/1915742995423864/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Vor Ort gab es dann – nach ein bisschen Wartezeit, aber so ist das bei guten Produkten – erstmal ein, zwei Würstchen auf die Hand, die Plätze wurden eingenommen, die Sonne schien, Fußballherz, was willst du mehr?

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/posts/pfbid02jNnLEwrgAdaDk2HdZS4fiSWhbQYRnWVd97R4DJJR4A272PGyFJLsCSCVkzxfkGMSl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/267228759970583/posts/6498304590196271/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Endlich wieder gute Wurst! Jetzt noch drei Punkte und der Sonntag ist perfekt!</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/267228759970583">Klenkes Brüder</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/267228759970583/posts/6498304590196271/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

1536 Zuschauer waren vor Ort, mehr als die Hälfte in schwarz-gelb!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CiFvvxKo3se/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CiFvvxKo3se/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CiFvvxKo3se/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Michael Seiss (@captains_dinner)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Und die sahen eine Mannschaft aus Aachen, die schnell klar machen wollte, wer die Zügel in der Hand hielt! Das Team von Fuat Kilic machte von Beginn an Druck und erspielte sich Chancen, die aber lange ungenutzt blieben. War das Aluminium beim Lattenschießen von Sporttotal so gar nicht der Freund der Alemannia, ist es das in offiziellen Spielen umso mehr… In der 3. Minute köpfte Franko Uzelac das Leder an die Latte, nur zwei Minuten später schoss der Innenverteidiger den Nachschuss nach einer Chance von Dimitry Imbongo über den leeren Kasten. Doch in der 24. Minute landete der Ball endlich im Netz des Gegners! Esamed Ramaj köpfte eine Außenristflanke von Jannik Mause ins Tor, 1:0 für die Gäste!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">TOOOOOOOR! Eli Ramaj macht nach Vorlage von Jannik Mause den Führungstreffer zum 1:0! 🖤💛<br>____________<br>24‘ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SGWAAC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SGWAAC</a> 0:1</p>— Alemannia Aachen (@Alemannia_AC) <a href="https://twitter.com/Alemannia_AC/status/1566404323113926658?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Die Alemannia machte weiter das Spiel, doch bis zur Pause sollte kein weiterer Treffer mehr fallen. Es ging mit einer schwarz-gelben Führung in die Kabinen.

Nach dem Wiederanpfiff änderte sich das Bild aber nicht groß: Die Aachener machten das Spiel und erspielten sich Chancen. Kapitän Marco Müller zum Beispiel scheiterte in der 55. Minute mit einem Flachschuss aus 18 Metern. In der 76. Minute hatte wiederum Imbongo die große Möglichkeit auf 2:0 zu erhöhen als er alleine aufs Tor lief, aber nicht rechtzeitig abschloss und anschließend den Querpass nicht sauber spielte.

Und so passierte, was passieren musste… Wenn du die Dinger vorne nicht machst, kriegst du sie hinten rein. Kim Sané, Bruder von Leroy Sané, machte im Gegenzug das 1:1. Unverdient? Aufgrund des Spielverlaufs auf jeden Fall. Aber das ist Fußball. Und wo wir gerade bei Sané sind: Der Sané-tätsdienst war natürlich auch vor Ort… Und für das Wortspiel gehört man eingeliefert!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/drkwattenscheid/posts/pfbid0uLBDASQC3fQ8TboMTXKFGPbtUnHCE9uN8h6He35erNLHEN1uo2LKX4SgpULpDnXnl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/212748978765139/posts/8283334741706482/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Sanitätsdienste reihen sich aneinander! Am heutigen Sonntag waren zahlreiche #Einsatzkräfte wieder wie gewohnt beim...</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/212748978765139">Deutsches Rotes Kreuz, Kreisverband Wattenscheid e.V.</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/212748978765139/posts/8283334741706482/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Zum Glück sitzt beim Schreiben keiner zur Kontrolle neben einem… Weiter im Text, denn das Spiel hatte noch so einiges in einer mehr als turbulenten Schlussphase zu bieten! Die Alemannia wollte – Achtung, nächstes schlechtes Wortspiel im Anflug – den Wurstcase verhindern! Wieder nur ein Punkt trotz drückender Überlegenheit? Nein, Danke!

Der eingewechselte Jannis Held machte seinem Namen in der 84. Minute alle Ehre und traf volley nach einer abgewehrten Ecke zur erneuten Führung!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">TOOOOOR! Jannis Held bringt uns wieder in Führung! Ein Schuss aus über 20 Metern führt in der 84. Minute zum 2:1! <br>_____________<br>84‘ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SGWAAC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SGWAAC</a> 1:2</p>— Alemannia Aachen (@Alemannia_AC) <a href="https://twitter.com/Alemannia_AC/status/1566424357278203904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Jubel, Trubel, Heiterkeit auf Aachener Seite – und der Torschütze mittendrin!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/JoeMediawork/posts/pfbid02bntEJbnUh5XCEGQiHBu8HDmYjjU56RdvHZLwPq1A6X5TVVV91P6HZY4uuiEbt7znl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063572917582/posts/514285170700576/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Alle auf den Held des Tages! 😀 Unsere Alemannia gewinnt kurz vor Schluss mit 2:1 in Wattenscheid</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/JoeMediawork">Joe Mediawork on Tour</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063572917582/posts/514285170700576/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Auch auf den Rängen gab es kein Halten mehr!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/videos/481889187089002/"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/videos/481889187089002/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/videos/481889187089002/"></a><p>Nach dem Siegreffer zum 1:2 durch Jannis Held 🔥🖤💛💪 Danke an Oldschool Aachen</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer">Die Kartoffelkäfer</a> on Sunday, September 4, 2022</blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Zurecht wurde Aachens Nummer 2 im Anschluss zum Spieler des Spiels gewählt!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/AlemanniaAachen/posts/pfbid0xkB6BsjbBTF4fWzFb1oTBaWxeu6ERwPXPdKwitLYLbXnKGJyTDPWQhxFULpy6XsBl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/188870554492869/posts/5461481890565016/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Ihr habt wieder gewählt! Mit seinem Schuss zum 2:1-Siegtreffer ist Jannis Held euer Spieler des Spiels! 🖤💛</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/188870554492869">Alemannia Aachen</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/188870554492869/posts/5461481890565016/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Aber das war noch lange nicht alles. Der ebenfalls eingewechselte Exsauce Andzouana konnte nicht lange mitjubeln und schon gar nicht das Spiel auf dem Rasen beenden, denn Schiedsrichter Yannick Ruppert schickte Alemannias Offensivmann nur wenige Minuten nach seiner Einwechslung mit Rot zurück in die Kabine… Aachen war in den letzten Minuten nur noch zu zehnt.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CiFqwGzo94R/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CiFqwGzo94R/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CiFqwGzo94R/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by @alemannia.memes</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Zu zehnt? Von wegen. Nur wenige Minuten später, die Nachspielzeit lief bereits, sah Lukas Wilton die zweite Gelbe Karte und musste entsprechend ebenfalls vom Platz. Nun war es an nur noch neun Aachenern, den Sieg noch über die letzten Sekunden zu retten.

Und das gelang!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/posts/pfbid028cyvS6xcKQweDESyuToviPQu32rTdPRHHSLnYCQcBXQBH4RwopBoJej2r29DQDHJl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063486493565/posts/521101823349363/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>2:1 Siiiiieg in Wattenscheid und 3 Punkte im Sack 😍 Aber was für eine Schlussphase... erst der unverdiente Ausgleich,...</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer">Die Kartoffelkäfer</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063486493565/posts/521101823349363/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Zweiter Sieg in Folge! In Wattenscheid! Zu neunt! So klettert man in der Tabelle nach oben! So tritt man als Einheit! So kann man nach dem Spiel ausgelassen mit den Fans feiern!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/videos/447611950734977/"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/videos/447611950734977/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/videos/447611950734977/"></a><p>Auswärtssieg! Auswärtssieg!</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/267228759970583">Klenkes Brüder</a> on Sunday, September 4, 2022</blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Kurzer Blick vom Platz aus, danke, danke an den Co-Trainer!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiF1QylqFZA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiF1QylqFZA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiF1QylqFZA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Ibrahim Celik (@ibrahim___celik___)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Und so fuhr die Aachener Anhängerschaft mehr als zufrieden zurück in die Kaiserstadt! Mit vollem Bauch und drei Punkten.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02P1nRA4WkwGymnonK4Lm9ZAfW5Dja4iRzKvRJNCQuGTHyV5RwUgZDJGUHWx12YepFl&id=100074371467965" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100074371467965/posts/186932267129154/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>_04.09.22 Wattenscheid_ ➕3❗️ AUF GEHTS MIT DREI PUNKTEN IM GEPÄCK IN DIE SCHÖNSTE STADT DER WELT ZURÜCK! NUR DER TSV ! 🖤💛</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/people/Stolberger-Tivoli-Jonge/100074371467965/">Stolberger Tivoli Jonge</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100074371467965/posts/186932267129154/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Fazit des Tages: „Ein Spiel, zwei Würstchen, drei Punkte“ oder so ähnlich.

Und was hatten die Trainer nach dem Spiel noch zu sagen?

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/wattenscheid09/videos/617057550000804/"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/wattenscheid09/videos/617057550000804/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/wattenscheid09/videos/617057550000804/"></a><p>Die Pressekonferenz nach dem Spiel gegen Alemannia Aachen.</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/210023519071413">SG Wattenscheid 09</a> on Sunday, September 4, 2022</blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Schaut jetzt noch einmal, zweimal, dreimal und noch häufiger die beiden Treffer von Sonntag und freut sich schon auf das nächste Heimspiel am kommenden Samstag gegen den SC Wiedenbrück: die Netzschau!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/TSV1900/posts/pfbid0SFJGuGHxNytX6GpwKdMHs46QX6FMuYN3wwwXfEC79SMvv6kdjYkpk72korqXxurAl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/2027253027540798/posts/3207391919526897/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore">Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/2027253027540798">Alemannia Aachen News</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/2027253027540798/posts/3207391919526897/">Sunday, September 4, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Sie wollen immer über die neuesten Entwicklungen am Tivoli informiert werden? Sie wollen keinen Spielbericht verpassen und immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben, wenn es um Alemannia Aachen geht? Dann abonnieren Sie unseren kostenfreien Newsletter!