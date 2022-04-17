Osternetzschau zum Alemannia-Sieg : Yildiztanzschuss lässt Aachen Straelen

Torschütze des Tages in Straelen: Alemannias Ergün Yildiz. Foto: Jérôme Gras

Special Straelen Während andere am Karsamstag voller Panik die Regale nach dem Feiertag und dem anstehenden Osterfest wiederauffüllten, sammelte die Alemannia in Straelen wichtige Punkte im Abstiegskampf. Mag das Ei, das Ergün Yildiz den Hausherren in bester Zimmermann-Manier ins Tor genagelt hatte: die Netzschau.

Achtung, Achtung: Diese Netzschau kann (wie immer) Spuren schlechter Wortspiele enthalten! Passend zum Osterfest werden auch ein paar „EIer“ im Text versteckt. Zählen, kommentieren und garantiert nichts gewinnen: Viel Spaß!

Die Regionalliga West geht in die hEIße Endphase. Während sich oben in der Tabelle Preußen Münster und Rot-WEIss Essen um den Aufstieg strEIten, kämpft noch ein Drittel der Liga um den Klassenerhalt. Mittendrin: Alemannia Aachen.

Nach dem hochverdienten Punktgewinn am vergangenen Samstag auf dem Tivoli gegen eben erwähnte Essener, mussten die Schwarz-Gelben am Karsamstag zum SV Straelen rEIsen. Mit EInem Sieg konnte man nicht nur selbst wieder näher ans rettende Ufer heranrücken, man konnte auch die Gastgeber mehr in den Abstiegssumpf ziehen. Ladies and Gentleman, es war wieder Matchday!

Und was die Frankfurter in Barcelona können, können die Aachener in Straelen allemal, also wurde in der Kaiserstadt mobil gemacht, um das Stadion an der Römerstraße zu einer klEInen Tivoli-Außenstelle zu machen.

REIn in die Autos, rauf auf die Fahrräder und ab mit den Bussen, wie auch immer die REIse nach Straelen bestritten werden konnte, jedes Mittel war Recht.

Und so waren am Ende rund 1500 Zuschauer mitten im Feld vor Ort, wEIt mehr als die Hälfte, eher zwEI Drittel mit schwarz-gelbem Herzen. Und der Auftrag war klar: Zusammen drEI Punkte holen, egal wie. Nur eine Sache stand fest:

Entsprechend der Tabellensituation war wohl allen BetEIligten bewusst, dass es kEInen Fußballleckerbissen zu sehen geben würde, gab es auch nicht. Auf den Tisch kam gröbster Abstiegsk(r)ampf. Aber gut, solang man ihn anzunehmen wEIß.

Und das wusste die Alemannia. Während Ex-Stürmer Stephan Lämmermann im Gästeblock statt Tore Getränke lieferte, rackerte sich auf dem Platz EIner sEIner Nachfolger ab: Ergün Yildiz. Aachens Nummer 19 war die EInzige Änderung im VerglEIch zur Startaufstellung gegen Essen, Hamdi Dahmani blieb angeschlagen auf der Bank. Yildiz, im Winter aus der MIttelrhEINliga vom FC Pesch an den Tivoli gewechselt, konnte seine Torgefahr EIne Liga höher bislang noch nicht so aus- (Sorry, aber der muss jetzt sEIn) Straelen. Doch wie so oft im Fußball: Schenkt man einem Spieler das Vertrauen, zahlt er es häufig auch zurück. So auch Yildiz am Karsamstag!

Die erste Hälfte war fast rum, Chancen blieben auf bEIden SEIten eher Mangelware, da schnappte sich der Torjäger die Kugel und drosch sie aus rund 25 Metern einfach mal in den Winkel!

Ja, warum auch nicht? Schließlich ist das sEIn Job!

Wie sagt man so schön: EIn Sonntagsschuss am Samstag, drin das Ding, Straelen EIn EI ins Netz gelegt. Wobei „gezimmert“ das bessere Verb dafür ist.

Was EIn Yildiztanzschuss! KlEIner HinwEIs für die Kolleginnen und Kollegen der ARD in der AbtEIlung „Tor des Monats“:

Pause auf dem Rasen, Ekstase im Gästeblock! Kurz vor dem HalbzEItpfiff, psychologisch wichtiger ZEItpunkt, wie auch immer: Alemannia führte!

Und diese Führung gaben die Schwarz-Gelben auch in der zwEIten HalbzEIt nicht mehr her. Im GegentEIl. Mit Mann und später auch noch Mause (Jannik sein Vorname) verdEItigten die Schwarz-Gelben das 1:0 (Achtung, tricky an dieser Stelle, da sich auch im Ergebnis EIn EI verstecken könnte), erspielten sich auch noch ein paar Chancen, aber die letzte Konsequenz im Abschluss fehlte. Am Ende aber egal, denn es blieb bEI dem EInen Tor mehr!

In english please:

Wer mitliest, wird es gemerkt haben: Hier waren noch zu wenig „Straelen“-Wortspiele. EInen Moment … bitte schön:

Und hier noch EInmal das offizielle Endresultat:

Entsprechend fEIerten die Fans ihre Mannschaft, die Mannschaft ihre Fans und alle mitEInander:

Kapitän Peter Hackenberg schnappte sich noch kurzerhand EIn Megafon und bedankte sich bEIm Aachener Anhang für die Unterstützung, er sprach von Gänsehaut und bekräftigte das berEIts gezEIgte Banner: „Wir stEIgen niemals ab!“

Hacki gab das Megafon an Alexander HEInze wEIter, der nach sEIner Rückkehr wieder spielt wie zu besten ZEIten. Der InnenvertEIdiger forderte die Hände des Gästeblocks und alle zusammen skandierten: „AUF GEHT’S AACHEN KÄMPFEN UND SIEGEN!“

Halten wir an dieser Stelle fest:

Und damit frohe Ostern!

