17. April 2022 um 10:20 Uhr
Osternetzschau zum Alemannia-Sieg
:
Yildiztanzschuss lässt Aachen Straelen
Torschütze des Tages in Straelen: Alemannias Ergün Yildiz.
Foto: Jérôme Gras
Special Straelen Während andere am Karsamstag voller Panik die Regale nach dem Feiertag und dem anstehenden Osterfest wiederauffüllten, sammelte die Alemannia in Straelen wichtige Punkte im Abstiegskampf. Mag das Ei, das Ergün Yildiz den Hausherren in bester Zimmermann-Manier ins Tor genagelt hatte: die Netzschau.
Achtung, Achtung: Diese Netzschau kann (wie immer) Spuren schlechter Wortspiele enthalten! Passend zum Osterfest werden auch ein paar „
EIer“ im Text versteckt. Zählen, kommentieren und garantiert nichts gewinnen: Viel Spaß!
Die Regionalliga West geht in die h
EIße Endphase. Während sich oben in der Tabelle Preußen Münster und Rot-W EIss Essen um den Aufstieg str EIten, kämpft noch ein Drittel der Liga um den Klassenerhalt. Mittendrin: Alemannia Aachen.
Nach dem
hochverdienten Punktgewinn am vergangenen Samstag auf dem Tivoli gegen eben erwähnte Essener, mussten die Schwarz-Gelben am Karsamstag zum SV Straelen r EIsen. Mit EInem Sieg konnte man nicht nur selbst wieder näher ans rettende Ufer heranrücken, man konnte auch die Gastgeber mehr in den Abstiegssumpf ziehen. Ladies and Gentleman, es war wieder Matchday!
Und was die Frankfurter in Barcelona können, können die Aachener in Straelen allemal, also wurde in der Kaiserstadt mobil gemacht, um das Stadion an der Römerstraße zu einer kl
EInen Tivoli-Außenstelle zu machen.
R
EIn in die Autos, rauf auf die Fahrräder und ab mit den Bussen, wie auch immer die R EIse nach Straelen bestritten werden konnte, jedes Mittel war Recht.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CcaJ9wdKVcb/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading"> border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CcaJ9wdKVcb/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank">A post shared by Stolberger Tivoli Jonge (@stolberger_tivoli_jonge)</a></p></div></blockquote>
<script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>
</aside>
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir
Inhalte von Instagram
angezeigt werden.
Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren
Datenschutzseite blockieren
An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.
Und so waren am Ende rund 1500 Zuschauer mitten im Feld vor Ort, w
EIt mehr als die Hälfte, eher zw EI Drittel mit schwarz-gelbem Herzen. Und der Auftrag war klar: Zusammen dr EI Punkte holen, egal wie. Nur eine Sache stand fest:
Entsprechend der Tabellensituation war wohl allen Bet
EIligten bewusst, dass es k EInen Fußballleckerbissen zu sehen geben würde, gab es auch nicht. Auf den Tisch kam gröbster Abstiegsk(r)ampf. Aber gut, solang man ihn anzunehmen w EIß.
Und das wusste die Alemannia. Während Ex-Stürmer Stephan Lämmermann im Gästeblock statt Tore Getränke lieferte, rackerte sich auf dem Platz
EIner s EIner Nachfolger ab: Ergün Yildiz. Aachens Nummer 19 war die EInzige Änderung im Vergl EIch zur Startaufstellung gegen Essen, Hamdi Dahmani blieb angeschlagen auf der Bank. Yildiz, im Winter aus der MIttelrh EINliga vom FC Pesch an den Tivoli gewechselt, konnte seine Torgefahr EIne Liga höher bislang noch nicht so aus- (Sorry, aber der muss jetzt s EIn) Straelen. Doch wie so oft im Fußball: Schenkt man einem Spieler das Vertrauen, zahlt er es häufig auch zurück. So auch Yildiz am Karsamstag!
Die erste Hälfte war fast rum, Chancen blieben auf b
EIden S EIten eher Mangelware, da schnappte sich der Torjäger die Kugel und drosch sie aus rund 25 Metern einfach mal in den Winkel!
Ja, warum auch nicht? Schließlich ist das s
EIn Job!
Wie sagt man so schön:
EIn Sonntagsschuss am Samstag, drin das Ding, Straelen EIn EI ins Netz gelegt. Wobei „gezimmert“ das bessere Verb dafür ist.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcbRS9Aqjyt/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading"> border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcbRS9Aqjyt/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank">A post shared by Fanpage (@alemannia1900prozent)</a></p></div></blockquote>
</aside>
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir
Inhalte von Instagram
angezeigt werden.
Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer
Datenschutzseite blockieren
An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.
Was
EIn Yildiztanzschuss! Kl EIner Hinw EIs für die Kolleginnen und Kollegen der ARD in der Abt EIlung „Tor des Monats“:
Pause auf dem Rasen, Ekstase im Gästeblock! Kurz vor dem Halbz
EItpfiff, psychologisch wichtiger Z EItpunkt, wie auch immer: Alemannia führte!
Und diese Führung gaben die Schwarz-Gelben auch in der zw
EIten Halbz EIt nicht mehr her. Im Gegent EIl. Mit Mann und später auch noch Mause (Jannik sein Vorname) verd EItigten die Schwarz-Gelben das 1:0 (Achtung, tricky an dieser Stelle, da sich auch im Ergebnis EIn EI verstecken könnte), erspielten sich auch noch ein paar Chancen, aber die letzte Konsequenz im Abschluss fehlte. Am Ende aber egal, denn es blieb b EI dem EInen Tor mehr!
Wer mitliest, wird es gemerkt haben: Hier waren noch zu wenig „Straelen“-Wortspiele. EInen Moment … bitte schön:
Und hier noch
EInmal das offizielle Endresultat:
Entsprechend f
EIerten die Fans ihre Mannschaft, die Mannschaft ihre Fans und alle mit EInander:
Kapitän Peter Hackenberg schnappte sich noch kurzerhand
EIn Megafon und bedankte sich b EIm Aachener Anhang für die Unterstützung, er sprach von Gänsehaut und bekräftigte das ber EIts gez EIgte Banner: „Wir st EIgen niemals ab!“
Hacki gab das Megafon an Alexander H
EInze w EIter, der nach s EIner Rückkehr wieder spielt wie zu besten Z EIten. Der Innenvert EIdiger forderte die Hände des Gästeblocks und alle zusammen skandierten: „AUF GEHT’S AACHEN KÄMPFEN UND SIEGEN!“
Halten wir an dieser Stelle fest:
