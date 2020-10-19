Netzschau zur Nullnummer gegen Schalke II : Fliege, grüß’ mir die Sonne

Keine Tore, viele Zweikämpfe: Bilder wie dieses waren am Sonntag keine Seltenheit. Foto: Wolfgang Birkenstock

Aachen Am Sonntag startete die Alemannia in die nächste Englische Woche. Zu Gast auf dem Tivoli war die U23 von Schalke 04. Star des Tages war aber die Fliege auf Kamera 2. Wünscht sich das nächste Mal eine Spinne, damit der Name dieser Zeilen besser passt: die Netzschau.

Was folgt auf die erste Englische Woche? Richtig: die zweite Englische Woche. Die startete für Alemannia Aachen am Sonntagnachmittag gegen die zweite Mannschaft vom FC Schalke 04. Es war das vierte Heimspiel in Folge, die Vorbereitungen rund um den Platz waren entsprechend schnell erledigt:

Ein paar letzte Handgriffe noch, und schon ist der Tivoli bereit für das Spiel der @alemanniaaachen gegen den FC Schalke 04 ll. ⚽️✨ • Auch wenn die Mannschaft morgen aus Sicherheitsgründen vor kleinerem Publikum auflaufen wird - auf ein spannendes Spiel freuen wir uns allemal. Und als Sponsor drücken wir den Schwarz-Gelben natürlich die Daumen! 💛🖤 border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div></a> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CGc2se3nL92/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Ein paar letzte Handgriffe noch, und schon ist der Tivoli bereit für das Spiel der @alemanniaaachen gegen den FC Schalke 04 ll. ⚽️✨ • Auch wenn die Mannschaft morgen aus Sicherheitsgründen vor kleinerem Publikum auflaufen wird - auf ein spannendes Spiel freuen wir uns allemal. Und als Sponsor drücken wir den Schwarz-Gelben natürlich die Daumen! 💛🖤 • #alemanniaaachen #netaachen #unsverbindetmehr #teamgeist #motivation #vorfreude #bundesliga</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/netaachen/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> NetAachen</a> (@netaachen) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2020-10-17T16:10:30+00:00">Oct 17, 2020 at 9:10am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. 

Und schon hieß es wieder „Matchday“ auf dem Tivoli!

MATCHDAY! Alemannia Aachen face Schalke II at the Tivoli today. 500 fans will be allowed to watch inside the stadium. Kick off is 2.30pm UK time. Alemannia Ole! 🟨⬛

Aufgrund der steigenden Coronavirus-Fälle innerhalb der Stadt und Städteregion Aachen konnte aber wieder nur eine Handvoll Fans dem Spiel im Stadion beiwohnen. 500 Zuschauer waren zugelassen. Die Plätze wurden, wie schon zu Saisonbeginn, unter ähnlichen Bedingungen unter Dauerkarteninhabern und Sponsoren verlost.

ℹ️ HINWEISE FÜR DAS HEIMSPIEL GEGEN SCHALKE 04 II Übertragung als kostenpflichtiger Livestream Für das kommende...

Und nicht nur auf den Rängen waren nicht viele Menschen zugegen, auch die Mannschaft von Trainer Stefan Vollmerhausen war nur noch dünn besetzt. Der ohnehin nicht allzu breite Kader wurde durch Verletzungen weiter dezimiert, sodass der Begriff „Lazarett“ nicht zu tiefgestapelt war.

- MATCHDAY - Der Kader unserer Alemannia gleicht im Moment eher einem Lazarett. Hoffen wir, dass heute alles gutgeht. 🍀

Damit stand das „letzte Aufgebot“ der Schwarz-Gelben auf dem Rasen, ein paar Fans waren auf den Rängen und der Rest? Der schaute im Livestream zu. Erstmals nicht mehr für alle kostenfrei, sondern als Pay-per-View-Modell für alle Nicht-Dauerkartenbesitzer.

Eingeschränktes gucken für mich, aber Stream läuft 🖤💛 Ready for Schalke 04 II 💪

Und die konnten in der Aufstellung der Gäste unter anderem einen bekannten Namen erblicken. Sie auch?

Folgende Start-1⃣1⃣ schickt Chef-Trainer Torsten Fröhling gegen Alemannia Aachen von Beginn an auf den Rasen⤵️

Da die Netzschau kein Budget für einen ordentlichen Gewinn hat, gibt es die Auflösung hier direkt ohne große Warterei: Blendi Idrizi lief für die Gelsenkirchener auf. In der Saison 2018/19 schnürte er die Schuhe für die Alemannia und war somit ein Kandidat für einen Treffer gegen die Ex-Kollegen. Um hier aber keine unnötige künstliche Spannung zu erzeugen: Idriz ging leer aus und trat die Reise zurück in Richtung Ruhrgebiet ohne Tor an.

Und wer war noch so auf dem Tivoli zugegen? Kein Livestream ohne Stimme – ob im Radio oder Web:

Um 15:30 Uhr kommt die Maske ab. Dann spielt Alemannia Aachen gegen Schalke 04 II und ich bin erstmals seit 8 Monaten wieder am Start. Ik freu mir! #alemanniaAachen #1005 #radio #reporter #90minuten #live border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div></a> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CGfHdOFnXAH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Um 15:30 Uhr kommt die Maske ab. Dann spielt Alemannia Aachen gegen Schalke 04 II und ich bin erstmals seit 8 Monaten wieder am Start. Ik freu mir! #alemanniaAachen #1005 #radio #reporter #90minuten #live</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/der.maroli/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Marius Olion</a> (@der.maroli) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2020-10-18T13:15:27+00:00">Oct 18, 2020 at 6:15am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. 

Auch bei den Fans zu Hause liefen die Vorbereitungen auf Hochtouren.

Jetzt erst mal ein Stadionbierchen aus dem Keller holen.

Es folgte der Anpfiff, der zum einen das Spiel starte und zum anderen die Bühne für einen Überraschungsgast freigab: die Fliege. Beziehungsweise die Fliegen. Die hatten es sich auf Kamera 2 bequem gemacht und verfolgten das Spiel aufmerksam von dort aus. Ob die auch Eintritt gezahlt hatten? Wohl eher nicht.

So kann ich nicht arbeiten ! #Alemannia | #Aachen | #Tivoli | #ATSV | #Matchday | #Spieltag | #Euregio | #RegionalligaWest | #Regionalliga #aacs04

Sie verdeckten ab und an das Spielgeschehen. Aber Tore verpasste dennoch niemand, es fielen nämlich keine. In einer fast chancenfreien Partie trennten sich die Aachener und Schalker nach 90 Minuten 0:0. Für die Alemannia war es bereits die fünfte Partie in Folge ohne Niederlage!

Das Spiel gegen die U23 von Schalke 04 endet mit einem 0:0-Unentschieden. ⏩ Bereits Mittwoch geht es auswärts weiter in Rödinghausen.

Ein wahrer Kraftakt der Schwarz-Gelben, die aktuell alle drei, vier Tage ein Spiel bestreiten und aufgrund der angespannten personellen Lage kaum Zeit zum Durchatmen haben.

0:0 gegen Schalke II, ein Kraftakt für den kleinen Kader der wirklich alles aus sich herraus holt.

Muss jetzt auch erstmal durchatmen bevor es am Mittwoch in Rödinghausen weitergeht: die Netzschau.

Aber nicht, ohne einen letzten Blick auf den Star vom Sonntag zu werfen. Ladies and Gentlemen, Freundinnen und Freunde der Netzschau und alle, die versehentlich hier reingeklickt haben: die Fliege von Kamera 2.