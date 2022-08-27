Netzschau zum ersten Saisondreier : Endlich mit dem ersten Sieg prAHLEN können

Jubel, Trubel, Heiterkeit: Am Freitagabend konnte die Alemannia mit einem 1:0 über Ahlen den ersten Saisonsieg einfahren. Foto: Jérôme Gras

Special Aachen Freitagabend, Tivoli, Flutlicht und rund 7700 Zuschauer. Dazu eine riesige Choreo, 90-minütiger Dauersupport und eine fest entschlossene Heimmannschaft. Das Ganze garniert mit einem toll mausgespieltem Tor und fertig ist der langersehnte erste Saisonsieg der Alemannia. Hat ein schönes Wochenende vor sich: die Netzschau.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="topmobile2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="rectangle"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken Von Björn Hellmich Social Media Manager

Der Saisonstart der Alemannia in die Spielzeit 2022/2023 war nicht unbedingt mit Glück gesegnet. In Oberhausen wurden Tore aberkannt, gegen Düren hielt die Konzentration nicht bis zum Ende, in Düsseldorf und Wuppertal hatte man es versäumt die Tore zu machen .. Und so standen nach fünf Spieltagen und vier absolvierten Partien (das Heimspiel gegen Münster wurde in den September verlegt) gerade einmal drei Punkte auf dem Konto.

Am Freitagabend gastierte nun Rot Weiss Ahlen auf dem Tivoli. Ahlen? Ahlen? Da war doch was? Richtig, in der abgelaufenen Spielzeit gab es im Saisonendspurt in Ahlen einen ganz, ganz wichtigen Sieg auf dem Weg Richtung Klassenerhalt. Einer der Torschützen beim 2:0-Auswärtserfolg: Jannik Mause. (Ui, Foreshadowing auf einen späteren Fakt in diesem Text, den natürlich noch niemand kennt).

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div style="margin: 0px 0 0 0px; width:100%; float: left;"> <div id="eigen329x151" style="margin-bottom:10px"></div> <script> (function() { function init() { if (!window.SDG || window.SDG.Publisher.getConfig()._zone == 'zoneError') { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } SDG.Publisher.registerModularSlot("eigen329x151", "eigen329x151", 329, 151, [[329,151]], false,"").load(); } init(); })(); </script> <div id="eigen300x1"></div> <script> (function() { function init() { if (!window.SDG || window.SDG.Publisher.getConfig()._zone == 'zoneError') { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } SDG.Publisher.registerModularSlot("eigen300x1", "eigen300x1", 300, 1, [[300,1]], false,"").load(); } init(); })(); </script> </div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Gegen die Mannschaft aus dem Kreis Warendorf sollte nun endlich der erste dreifache Punktgewinn eingefahren werden. Ladies and Gentlemen, liebe Aachener Anhängerschaft, es war wieder Matchday! Und an solchen Tagen, insbesondere zu Hause zählen keine Ausreden, nur Taten! Und Naturgesetze haben auch keine Gültigkeit.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async="1" defer="1" crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/de_DE/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v14.0" nonce="QuGfbYMz"></script><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackEaglesAachen/posts/pfbid0Ct1b9hkfowMiPs4V4ZMKHtKpY11cYZsWcAceacrYgyPRC3Z1PowVx83hN6fLWMf3l" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063617528852/posts/496419779155269/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>-MATCHDAY- Flutlicht an, Arsch hoch und fighten! Der Tivoli ist der einzige Ort auf der Welt, an dem es heißer wird, wenn die Sonne untergeht.</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackEaglesAachen">Black Eagles</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063617528852/posts/496419779155269/">Thursday, August 25, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="topmobile"></div><script>window.setTimeout(function() {if (window.SDG) { window.SDG.Publisher.registerSlot("topmobile", document.getElementById("topmobile")).load();}}, 100);</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Der Auftrag war klar: Kämpfen! Siegen! Und endlich drei Zähler auf einen Schlag mitnehmen!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/siegfried.schwarz.39/posts/pfbid02JdkoXqKmUT3s7QVrPR17QAay2jNff79mHSpmFCdBVK4fEqc69ajfUqXn1FUB7SDGl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100002182726827/posts/5363163587099679/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Auf geht’s Aachen, kämpfen und siegen</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/siegfried.schwarz.39">Siegfried Schwarz</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100002182726827/posts/5363163587099679/">Friday, August 26, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="banner2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Lassen wir die rund 70 Ahlener Anhängerinnen und Anhänger, die tatsächlich den Weg bis zum Tivoli gemeistert hatten, außen vor, hatten Fuat Kilic und seine Jungs etwa 7600 Fans hinter sich.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">7.700 Zuschauer gegen <a href="https://twitter.com/ROTWEISSAHLENeV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ROTWEISSAHLENeV</a> im Tivoli 🖤💛🔥💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alemannia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alemannia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Aachen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Aachen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tivoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tivoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RegionalligaWest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RegionalligaWest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Euregio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Euregio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WirSindAachen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WirSindAachen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TraditionSeit1900?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TraditionSeit1900</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fussball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fussball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sport?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Matchday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Matchday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Spieltag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Spieltag</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/zesame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#zesame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heimsieg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heimsieg</a> <a href="https://t.co/eL3yXkyK6p">pic.twitter.com/eL3yXkyK6p</a></p>— DieKartoffelkäfer (@Schwarzgelb71) <a href="https://twitter.com/Schwarzgelb71/status/1563295188071501825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Und die wussten, wie sie ihr Team noch einmal ganz besonders pushen konnten. Mit einer Choreo der Extraklasse!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">Spielklasse: Regionalliga<br><br>Stimmungsklasse: Bundesliga.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alemannia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alemannia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Aachen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Aachen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Alemannia_AC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Alemannia_AC</a> <a href="https://t.co/GtWfYWAbt2">pic.twitter.com/GtWfYWAbt2</a></p>— Kai Esser (@Kai0496) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kai0496/status/1563291089611935752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Es schaut einfach nur schön aus:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/SudtribuneAachen/posts/pfbid03AVDKAxhGByyA2z9YmeHJxtdg7FvgsaAiYf6fHgL1VZrGBbmyw6Hjhbcc1KxEo9Ll" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/547753265271457/posts/5628903413823058/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Was ne Geile Choreo</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/547753265271457">Südtribüne Aachen</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/547753265271457/posts/5628903413823058/">Friday, August 26, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Kurzer Blick von der anderen Seite:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/euregiokingsaachen97/posts/pfbid02WoN1GWJjWTBncrHfRzPA6ejNqYwfxRCrCY9o4xeBRAo5VWnYsW69oZEcHMh8PfhFl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/733818626784182/posts/2263807247118638/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Wieder da…. Alemannia Aachen - ROT WEISS AHLEN e.V. Auf geht es ihr schwarz gelben.</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/733818626784182">Euregio Kings</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/733818626784182/posts/2263807247118638/">Friday, August 26, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Noch nicht genug?

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChvHR5oraD_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChvHR5oraD_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChvHR5oraD_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Oliver Ostländer (@o_h_ostlaender)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Vielleicht mal eine Frontalansicht?

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/AlemanniaAachenUK/posts/pfbid0kXwcuzF2UC9yg3dDxgBz7JdwUDa1nLeBA8h4GUkBhU8xk89fjJNRLtkyTZNXqthxl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100038284699122/posts/771624787457004/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Tonight's choreo! 🟨⬛️💪🏻 📸 - Joe Mediawork on Tour</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/AlemanniaAachenUK">Alemannia Aachen UK Supporters Branch</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100038284699122/posts/771624787457004/">Friday, August 26, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Wie wäre es mit Bewegtbild?

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/fussballmafia.de/videos/3394777687469098/"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/fussballmafia.de/videos/3394777687469098/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fussballmafia.de/videos/3394777687469098/"></a><p>Alemannia Aachen heute in der Regionalliga West gegen Rot-Weiss Ahlen! 🔥😍 DAS ist Tradition! ❤️ #alemanniaaachen #alemannia #aachen #regionalliga #ultras #nopyronoparty</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/492985237438888">Fussballmafia.de</a> on Friday, August 26, 2022</blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Das Spiel startete und von Beginn an machten die Schwarz-Gelben deutlich, wer der Herr im Hause war! Giftig, gallig und aggressiv ging es in jeden Zweikampf, nach vorne wurde über die Außen versucht das Spiel zu machen, Dimitry Imbongo schaffte vorne Räume, Elsamed Ramaj und der schon angesprochene Mause sorgten für Torgefahr. Kapitän Marco Müller spielte eigentlich hinten rechts, eroberte aber überall auf dem Feld jeden Fall, Lukas Wilton – von vielen kritisch gesehen – lief erneut als Sechser auf und machte dort, was er zu tun hatte: Er eroberte Bälle. Und eroberte Bälle. Und eroberte Bälle.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChvmpgyIDiV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChvmpgyIDiV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChvmpgyIDiV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by @alemannia.memes</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Nach vielen guten Gelegenheit, nur teilweise gut ausgespielten Chancen konnte man nach 20 Minuten schon fast wieder das Gefühl bekommen, dass die Alemannia es einfach versäumte sich zu belohnen. Bis zur 21. Minute. Ramaj auf Imbongo auf Mause: 1:0! Tollhaus Tivoli!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/JoeMediawork/posts/pfbid02W9FNfmuPWYmX2ubSsmNARbc17PRB6ZgpMc7VmDtQZ4993oi99nFYy2UHsqujAJAQl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063572917582/posts/507102474752179/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Mause schiebt ein und sorgt mit seinem Tor des Tages für den ersten Saisonsieg gegen RW Ahlen</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/JoeMediawork">Joe Mediawork on Tour</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063572917582/posts/507102474752179/">Friday, August 26, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Natürlich war das Tor nicht so statisch. Im Gegenteil. Für die Ahlener Abwehr war Aachen einfach zu schnell unterwegs, wie das folgende Video beweist:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/videos/369847515306892/"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/videos/369847515306892/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/videos/369847515306892/"></a><p>Soooooo geil 🖤💛🔥</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer">Die Kartoffelkäfer</a> on Friday, August 26, 2022</blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Für Mause mehr als nur Genugtuung, denn das war zwar gefühlt der vierte Saisontreffer, aber lediglich das zweite Tor, das zählte! Und der entscheidende Schuss zum ersten Saisonsieg!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChvjJLJIj3y/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChvjJLJIj3y/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChvjJLJIj3y/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by @alemannia.memes</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Die Alemannia ging nicht nur mit der knappen Führung in die Halbzeit, das 1:0 hatte auch nach 90 Minuten Bestand! Auch, weil weitere guten Chancen in den zweiten 45 Minuten nicht genutzt werden konnten. Was auch am Ahlener Keeper Robin Brüseke lag …

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">Alle Torhüter der Regionalliga West wenn der Gegner Alemannia Aachen ist <a href="https://t.co/OmVbr5b9y2">pic.twitter.com/OmVbr5b9y2</a></p>— Nico ͏͏͏ ͏ (@Nico_26074) <a href="https://twitter.com/Nico_26074/status/1563437391821819905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Kurz vor Schluss hatten die Gäste dann ihre einzige Gelegenheit, doch dieses Mal war das Glück der Alemannia hold: Sieg! Und überall nur Zufriedenheit, Glück, Stolz und Anerkennung für das Geleistete aller Beteiligter.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0YFZhSkU2sfpexFiQBF74XEPv8viERurU6VFwGb5Qb6WEDUxQMJ9UKeLLUyS7xY7Ql&id=100073688678400" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100073688678400/posts/190670370065918/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Du bist mein Stolz und meine Liebe TSV! Geil heute - von 1. Minute an eine tolle Leistung. Vorher eine tolle...</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/people/Marcel-Moberz/100073688678400/">Marcel Moberz</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100073688678400/posts/190670370065918/">Friday, August 26, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Übrigens: An dieser Stelle noch nachträglich alles Gute an das freitägliche Geburtstagkind Tim Korzuschek, der sich mit seinem Team mit den drei Punkten selbst beschenkte. Ganz schön clever, aber so sind die halt, die 10er!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/TSV1900/posts/pfbid0J2NcQdL3xM54Uw6USYm72WYqEhhpkBhxb63PiwK9gjNRtcGSdiL4m2UbWzzzjsWNl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/2027253027540798/posts/3200537146879041/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Bärenstarker Fußball von uns mit dem nötigen Kampfgeist und endlich dem nötigen Glück. Herausragend Geburtstagskind Korzuschek und Ramaj. Bericht folgt ggf erst morgen</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/2027253027540798">Alemannia Aachen News</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/2027253027540798/posts/3200537146879041/">Friday, August 26, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Nach Abpfiff konnten Mannschaft und Fans dann endlich gemeinsam den ersten Saisonsieg feiern.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/videos/807830840373163/"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/videos/807830840373163/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/videos/807830840373163/"></a><p></p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer">Die Kartoffelkäfer</a> on Friday, August 26, 2022</blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Kurzer Blick aus dem Block heraus:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/videos/771318854088653/"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/videos/771318854088653/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/videos/771318854088653/"></a><p>Da ist der erste Saisonsieg! 1:0 gegen Ahlen! Hätte höher ausfallen können. Kannst dir aber auch blöd hinten noch einen fangen. Sieg ist Sieg! Geht also doch! Machen wir damit nächste Woche doch in Wattenscheid weiter! 💪</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/267228759970583">Klenkes Brüder</a> on Friday, August 26, 2022</blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Nach so einem Abend war das Aufstehen am Samstagmorgen ganz leicht:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/posts/pfbid0fdLjKqQM92weEgEtzbiLaVHCqwJKFAixHFmKp7wt5G2RF8EqtK3Nj3p56FJmTRfUl" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063486493565/posts/514518350674377/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Guten Morgen Heimspielsieger 😁 Habt ihr auch so sonnig geschlafen nach dem phantastischem Abend ? 🖤💛🔥😊</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer">Die Kartoffelkäfer</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063486493565/posts/514518350674377/">Saturday, August 27, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

In der kommenden Woche muss die Alemannia sonntags in Wattenscheid ran. Ziel: zweiter Sieg in Folge, um mal eine kleine Serie zu starten und sich weiter zu belohnen. Und als Bonus gibt es die beste Stadionwurst, die wo gibt! Läuft jetzt schon was Wasser im Munde zusammen: der Netzschau!

Sie wollen immer über die neuesten Entwicklungen am Tivoli informiert werden? Sie wollen keinen Spielbericht verpassen und immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben, wenn es um Alemannia Aachen geht? Dann abonnieren Sie unseren kostenfreien Newsletter!