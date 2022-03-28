Netzschau zu Alemannias Heimniederlage : Es hätte so schön sein können …

Endlich wieder zurück auf der Werner-Fuchs-Tribüne: die Fans der Alemannia. Foto: Wolfgang Birkenstock

Special Aachen Die Konkurrenz im Tabellenkeller patzt, der 13. Platz winkt, die Fans können zurück auf die Stehplätze: Der Sonntag hätte für die Alemannia richtig schön sein können. Doch wie sagte schon Lothar Matthäus? „Wäre, wäre Fahrradkette …“ War kurzzeitig kein Fan des Radfahrens: die Netzschau.

Und darüberhinaus ließen die gelockerten Coronavirus-Schutzmaßnahmen erstmals seit Ewigkeiten die Rückkehr der Fans auf die Stehtribüne zu: ohne Punkte auf dem Boden, mit singen, klatschen, tanzen und springen!

Das Wetter spielte mit, die Bilanz gegen Rödinghausen vor dem Spiel (8 Siege, 5 Unentschieden, 2 Niederlagen) sprach für die Schwarz-Gelben, die Konkurrenz hatte gepatzt, Heimspiel und so weiter und so fort … Alles der Reihe nach: Ladies and Gentlemen, es war wieder Matchday!

-MATCHDAY- Gestern haben alle für uns gespielt, jetzt müssen wir das nur noch selbst tun. Mission Klassenerhalt - alle zusammen zu einem Ziel!

Um die positiven Vorzeichen noch zu verstärken, wurde sogar der Draht nach ganz oben angezapft:

Da war ich gestern im Aachener Dom und habe Kerzen angezündet, die ja schon gestern gefruchtet haben 😇😄

Wir sprachen schon von der Konkurrenz. Spielt man erst am Sonntag, kennt man die Ergebnisse auf den anderen Plätzen. Das kann Druck aufbauen oder befreiend wirken. Wie das bei den Aachenern lief, sehen wir gegen Ende des Artikels …

Sehr schön :) Alle Mannschaften vor Uns haben heute für uns Gespielt :) Morgen 3:0 gewinnen^^ und wir sind 13ter

Konkret sah das im Tabellenkeller vor dem Aufeinandertreffen mit den Ostwestfalen so aus:

Noch nie hab ich mich so über einen random Spieltag in der Regionalliga West gefreut. Und über Platz 13, der morgen winkt, auch nicht 🥳
#alemannia #aachen #RLWest

Und was wir ja noch gar nicht hatten: Nach Monaten auf einem ackerähnlichen Platz gastierte am Freitag vor dem Alemannia-Spiel die U21 des DFB auf dem Tivoli. Der größte Sportverband der Welt ließ es sich für das Aufeinandertreffen gegen Lettland (4:0) natürlich nicht nehmen, den Rasen auszutauschen. Setzen wir das neue Geläuf noch auf die Liste der Dinge, die für einen guten Sonntag sprachen. Das Ziel war ohnehin klar: drei wichtige Punkte einfahren!

Neuer Rasen, endlich wieder Stehplatz. Was braucht es mehr? Richtig 3Punkte! Auf gehts kämpfen und siegen!

Und das gemeinsam, #zesame, Spieler und Fans vereint:

Macht die Hütte voll!! #zesame 💪🏻🖤💛

Die Fans konnten es kaum erwarten, in ihrem Wohnzimmer wieder die angestammten Plätze auf der Werner-Fuchs-Tribüne einzunehmen:

Endlich wieder Fußball zuhause aufm Steher! Heute drei Punkte gemeinsam einfahren! Nur der TSV!

Wer zufällig einen von Dwayne Johnsons Catchphrases als Rock kennt, kann nun mitsprechen: Finally the Fans have come back to the Steeeeeeehplatz!

A post shared by @signor_rossi_ac Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Offen Stehtribüne? Das Erlebnis wollte sich auch der ehemalige Geschäftsführer Martin vom Hofe nicht nehmen lassen und stattete seinem alten Klub einen Besuch ab:

Mit meinen Jungs auffem Tivoli! 💪💪💪

So wie viele andere auch:

🟡 | Grüße aus Aachen.

Alemannia Aachen - SV Rödinghausen
#AACSVR #AlemanniaAachen #Aachen #Alemannia #Roedinghausen #Regionalliga #groundhopping

Für die Außenwelt sah das dann übrigens so aus:

Willkommen zurück auf der Werner Fuchs Tribüne! :-)

Einfach! Nur! Schön! Auch in Schwarz und Weiß:

A post shared by @oche_jet_meng Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Zur Rückkehr auf den Steher gab es beim Einlaufen der Mannschaften eine gelungene Choreo aus Konfetti, Fahnen und vor allem Lautstärke! So muss das sein!

Jetzt musste diese Energie nur auf dem Rasen umgesetzt werden – am besten in Toren. Und eins fiel auch ganz schnell, allerdings aus Sicht der Kaiserstädter auf der falschen Seite. Es waren noch keine fünf Minuten gespielt, da führten die Gäste aus Rödinghausen auch schon mit 1:0. Nach einer Ecke stand Julian Wolff komplett blank und konnte unbedrängt und mit aller Ruhe den Ball in die Maschen köpfen.

Und die Alemannia? Mit Ausnahme einer großen Chance für Hamdi Dahmani hatten die Aachener in der ersten Halbzeit nicht wirklich viel in der Offensive zu bieten. Und so ging es mit dem Stimmungsdämpfer in die Halbzeit.

Halbzeit op d'r Tivoli. Schwere Kost. Rödinghausen zeigt was sie können, wir leider nicht. Gefühlt tragen wir einen...

Aber gut: Bislang gab es in fast allen Spielen eine schlechte und eine etwas bessere Hälfte der Alemannia. Die Hoffnung lag daher auf den zweiten 45 Minuten. Immerhin spielten die Hausherren dann auch auf die Fans auf der Werner-Fuchs-Tribüne zu.

Und das taten sie dann auch, übernahmen nach dem Wiederanpfiff das Geschehen und bestimmten über lange Zeit das Spieltempo. Doch das zumeist, ohne die ganz großen Chancen auf den Ausgleich zu kreieren. Hinten raus hatte man dann auch Glück, dass die Gäste ihre Kontermöglichkeiten teils kläglich vergaben.

So verging Minute um Minute, bis dann irgendwann Schluss war … Obwohl auf den LED-Leinwänden immer noch ein 0:1 prangte.

Full time Alemannia Aachen 0-1 SV Rödinghausen :(

Damit war die erste Heimniederlage in diesem Jahr besiegelt. Unnötig und mit ganz schlechtem Timing (auch wenn Niederlagen eigentlich nie zu einer guten Zeit kommen).

Erste Heimniederlage in diesem Jahr 😕

Zusammengefasst:

Nix war's. Vorne nix, hinten nix, in der Mitte nix. Herausgekommen ist eine Niederlage die die Schlinge um den Hals enger setzt. #Alemannia #Aachen #Tivoli #Zesame #WirSindAachen #Matchday #Spieltag #Niederlage

Diese ständigen Berg- und Talfahrten, der Stress im Abstiegskampf und die Sorge vor einem weiteren Absturz zerrt an den Kräften:

Ich habe keine Kraft mehr für Alemannia Aachen

Aber es hilft alles nichts. Abhaken und weitermachen! Dieser Sonntag bot eine große Chance, einen Schritt raus aus dem Keller zu machen und die anderen Mannschaften einmal unter Druck zu setzen. Das gelang nicht. Nun muss man die nächste Möglichkeit dazu nutzen.

Die gibt es bereits am kommenden Samstag beim Auswärtsspiel in Ahlen. Auch wenn die Tickets bis Sonntag noch nicht mit der Post ankamen, ist davon auszugehen, dass auch dort wieder viele Schwarz-Gelbe ihre Alemannia unterstützen werden. Wird natürlich auch wieder mit dabei sein: die Netzschau.