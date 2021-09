Netzschau zur Wiedenbrück-Niederlage : Erst kein Glück und dann auch noch Pech

MATCHDAY!



Alemannia Aachen play under the Tivoli lights tonight as Wiedenbrück are the visitors.



The Werner Fuchs Tribune will be open for standing fans tonight. Enjoy and hopefully cheer the 3 points!



Kick off is 6pm UK time.



Alemannia Ole! 🟨⬛ pic.twitter.com/AX3UVZFTKr