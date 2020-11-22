Netzschau zur Nullnummer : Keine Alemannia-Tore in der „Kölner Woche“

Aachen Zum achten Heimspiel in Folge empfing die Alemannia am Samstag zum Abschluss der „Kölner Woche“ die zweite Mannschaft des FC. Die Aachener erspielten sich viele Chancen, eigene Treffer gab es aber wie schon am Mittwoch keine. Fühlte sich an die vergangene Saison erinnert: die Netzschau.

Am Mittwochabend musste die Alemannia nach acht Spielen in Folge ohne Niederlage erstmals wieder ohne Punkte vom Platz. Im Heimspiel gegen Fortuna Köln stand es nach 90 Minuten unglücklich 0:1.

Bereits am Samstagnachmittag ging es aber in der „Kölner Woche“ schon weiter, für langes Nachdenken blieb für die Mannschaft von Stefan Vollmerhausen also keine Zeit. Als Gast auf dem Tivoli hatte sich die Zweite vom FC aus der anderen Domstadt angemeldet. Kurz und knapp nennt man das in Aachen: Matchday!

Für Alemannia Aachen war es am 16. Spieltag der Regionalliga West das zehnte Spiel. Und das neunte zuhause. Davon das achte in Folge. Rekorde, die wohl nur in Zeiten des Coronavirus möglich sind…

Aufgrund der Pandemie blieben die Ränge natürlich wieder leer, die Fans zuhause mussten die Partie wieder im Stream verfolgen, den die Alemannia in Eigenregie stemmt.

Das ist nicht perfekt, kein Zuschauer darf rein, Tippabgaben vor dem Spiel müssen trotzdem sein!

Doch das Endergebnis ist nur ein Detail, aus schwarz-gelber Sicht sollte nach Abpfiff einfach ein Sieg zu Buche stehen.

Was die optische Überlegenheit betraf, waren die Hausherren nach den ersten 45 Minuten auf jeden Fall vorne. Die Truppe, die Sportdirektor Thomas Hengen zusammengestellt hat, hatte mehr vom Spiel, doch so richtig zwingend nach vorne waren die Aktionen nicht. Es fehlte die letzte Konsequenz, die finale Durchschlagskraft.

Das änderte sich auch in der zweiten Halbzeit nicht. Und so blieb es am Ende bei einem 0:0. Marius Olion hatte als Stimme des Spiels zwar viele Chancen zu kommentieren, ein Tor gab es aber nicht zu vermelden.

Die Alemannia belohnte ihren Aufwand nicht und musste mit einem Punkt zufrieden sein.

Der Ablauf der Partie mit mehr Ballbesitz, mehr Chancen, aber wenig Ertrag war ein Blick in die Vergangenheit, erinnerte er doch an viele Spiele der abgelaufenen Saison. Aber immerhin war der Punktgewinn nach der Niederlage am Mittwoch die richtige Reaktion.

Und was können wir noch zum FC-Nachwuchs sagen? Achja: Määäähhhh.

Für die Aachener geht es am kommenden Mittwoch bereits weiter. Beziehungsweise soll es am kommenden Mittwoch bereits weitergehen, denn das Spiel gegen Lotte soll bei den Sportfreunden stattfinden. Und Auswärtsspiele sind in dieser Saison für die Alemannia mit Ausnahme der Partie in Ahlen bisher immer ausgefallen. Sollte es aber tatsächlich zum Aufeinandertreffen mit Lotte kommen, dann darf das genauso enden, wie das Spiel in Ahlen, denn dort gab es dank eines Zaubertreffers von Vincent Boesen einen Sieg.