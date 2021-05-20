Netzschau zum ersten Heimsieg 2021 : Bonn(e) Chance im Finale

Gemeinsam ins Finale: Am Mittwochabend setzte sich die Alemannia im FVM-Pokalhalbfinale gegen den FC Wegberg-Beeck auf dem heimischen Tivoli mit 1:0 durch. Foto: Jérôme Gras

Aachen Und sie hat es wieder geschafft: Die Alemannia steht zum vierten Mal in Folge im Finale des FVM-Pokals! Pünktlich zum Halbfinale gab es mit dem 1:0-Erfolg über Wegberg-Beeck den ersten Heimsieg 2021, nun wartet Drittligist Viktoria Köln in Bonn auf die Aachener. Hat Bock auf den Pokal: die Netzschau!

Ein gutes Pferd springt bekanntlich so hoch wie es muss. Wie das bei Kartoffelkäfern aussieht? Offensichtlich verhält es sich da ähnlich. Im Saisonendspurt zeigt die Alemannia im FVM-Pokal, dass sich mit Willen und Leidenschaft Spiele gewinnen lassen. Das muss nicht zwingend schön anzusehen sein, obwohl es in den bisherigen beiden Pokalpartien auch durchaus ein paar schöne Kombinationen gab, aber es kann erfolgreich sein. Und das funktioniert gerade.

Nach dem 2:1-Erfolg nach Verlängerung in Bergisch Gladbach war am Mittwochabend der FC Wegberg-Beeck im Rahmen des FVM-Pokalhalbfinals zu Gast auf dem Tivoli. Und konnte nach 90 Minuten und einem 1:0-Sieg der Hausherren auch wieder nach Hause fahren. Die Aachener hingegen fahren am 29. Mai nach Bonn. Nicht, um dort das letzte Ligaspiel der Saison zu absolvieren. Das wird auf einen anderen Tag verlegt. Am 29. Mai steigt der Finaltag der Amateure. Und die Schwarz-Gelben stehen zum vierten Mal in Folge im Finale!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async="1" defer="1" crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/de_DE/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v10.0" nonce="wuUsihdY"></script><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/AlemanniaAachen/posts/4036436829736203" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/188870554492869/posts/4036436829736203/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>FINALEEEEE! 🙌</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/188870554492869">Alemannia Aachen</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/188870554492869/posts/4036436829736203/">Wednesday, May 19, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Aber gehen wir den Mittwoch der Reihe nach durch. Nach dem anstrengenden Spiel in Essen, bei dem sich die Alemannia gegen die Rot-Weiss achtbar aus der Affäre gezogen und zumindest zu großen Teilen der ersten Halbzeit das Spiel auf Augenhöhe gestalten konnten, stand am Mittwochabend bereits das nächste Spiel an: das FVM-Pokalhalbfinale. Zu Gast auf dem Tivoli war der Nachbar aus dem Kreis Heinsberg, der FC Wegberg-Beeck. Der reiste mit breiter Brust in der Kaiserstadt an, war man doch zuvor in der Liga erfolgreich gegen Preußen Münster unterwegs.

Alles schön und gut. Und die Aachener spielten bis dahin wahrlich keine gute Saison. Aber auf dem Tivoli regiert nur einer, Aachen und sonst keiner!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackEaglesAachen/posts/164288069035110" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063617528852/posts/164288069035110/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>-MATCHDAY- Bei allem Respekt für Wegberg-Beeck; aber wir sind ALEMANNIA AACHEN und wir spielen auf unserem TIVOLI. Da...</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackEaglesAachen">Black Eagles</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063617528852/posts/164288069035110/">Tuesday, May 18, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Und es gab für alle rund um die Alemannia nur ein Ziel: das Finale in Bonn!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/posts/4923250967701649" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/267228759970583/posts/4923250967701649/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Alles ist angerichtet, um wieder ins Finale einzuziehen! 💪</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/267228759970583">Klenkes Brüder</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/267228759970583/posts/4923250967701649/">Wednesday, May 19, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Anspannung? Die gab es ganz sicher bei den meisten schwarz-gelben Anhängern. Gehört nun mal im Leben eines Fußballfans dazu.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">Wir wären dann mal soweit 🖤💛<br>T-15! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alemannia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alemannia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Aachen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Aachen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tivoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tivoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BitburgerPokal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BitburgerPokal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToBonn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToBonn</a> <a href="https://t.co/096npTBBpe">pic.twitter.com/096npTBBpe</a></p>— DieKartoffelkaefer (@Schwarzgelb71) <a href="https://twitter.com/Schwarzgelb71/status/1395065861283713027?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Aufwärmen, einmarschiere, Anpfiff … und Tor! Kaum zu glauben, aber wahr, Alemannia nach 16 Minuten vorne, wie wunderbar!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/AlemanniaAachen/posts/4036239169755969" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/188870554492869/posts/4036239169755969/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>TOOOOOR! Mergim Fejzullahu schießt uns in der 16. Minute in Führung! 🙌🖤💛 Weiter! 💪</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/188870554492869">Alemannia Aachen</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/188870554492869/posts/4036239169755969/">Wednesday, May 19, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Führungen konnten die Aachener in den vergangenen Spielen kaum bejubeln, doch passend zum Halbfinalspiel zeigte Mergim Fejzullahu wie schön das sein kann. Nämlich so schön:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/JoeMediawork/posts/167676942028069" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063572917582/posts/167676942028069/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Ball im Netz und Alemannia nach dem 1:0 über Wegberg im Pokalfinale</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/JoeMediawork">Joe Mediawork on Tour</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063572917582/posts/167676942028069/">Wednesday, May 19, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

So ein Ergebnis ist aus allen Perspektiven fein anzuschauen:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPEK34VHdSs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPEK34VHdSs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPEK34VHdSs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Tobias Kempert (@tobi2112)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Hatte man die erste Halbzeit weitestgehend unter Kontrolle, gaben die Hausherren in der zweiten Hälfte das Heft des Handelns zwischenzeitlich ein wenig aus der Hand. Das ermöglichte aber gute Kontergelegenheiten, auch, weil die Gäste nicht jede Aktion konzentriert durchführten. Doch so brutal effektiv die Aachener beim 2:1-Erfolg nach Verlängerung in Bergisch Gladbach waren, so fahrig gingen sie mit ihren Chancen gegen Wegberg-Beeck um.

Aber: Am Ende blieb es bei dem 1:0! Die Aachener gewannen zum ersten Mal im Jahr 2021 ein Heimspiel und passender hätte man es nicht legen können. Der vierte Finaleinzug in Folge war perfekt!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">FINALLLLEEEEE OHHOOOOOOO 🖤💛<br>Die Alemannia fährt nach Bonn zum Bitburger Pokalfinale! <br>Bravo Jungs 🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alemannia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alemannia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Aachen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Aachen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tivoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tivoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Spieltag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Spieltag</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Matchday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Matchday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BitburgerPokal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BitburgerPokal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToBonn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToBonn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToFinal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToFinal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Finale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Finale</a> <a href="https://t.co/w4A1hakAal">pic.twitter.com/w4A1hakAal</a></p>— DieKartoffelkaefer (@Schwarzgelb71) <a href="https://twitter.com/Schwarzgelb71/status/1395098214752268289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Hatten wir schon ein „Finaaaaaleeee, ooohoooo!“? Wir machen zur Vorsicht nochmal eins:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPEPlnYBYA5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPEPlnYBYA5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPEPlnYBYA5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Wa Glu (@wallig6727)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Wo liegt dieses Bonn eigentlich noch mal? Ach ja, hier:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/koelschealemannen/posts/4395432287135551" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/251597211519100/posts/4395432287135551/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Bonn ist in der Nähe.</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/251597211519100">Kölsche Alemannen</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/251597211519100/posts/4395432287135551/">Wednesday, May 19, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Und wann steigt das Finale am 29. Mai?

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/posts/4090102804365845vvvv" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/210012615708236/posts/4090102804365845/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Kalender raus und notieren ☝️ 29.05.2021 - Anstoß 13 Uhr 🖤💛</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/210012615708236">Die Kartoffelkäfer</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/210012615708236/posts/4090102804365845/">Wednesday, May 19, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

So schaut’s aus: Am Samstag, 29. Mai 2021, kommt es im Sportpark Nord in Bonn im FVM-Pokalfinale zum Aufeinandertreffen zwischen Alemannia Aachen und Viktoria Köln. Mit einem Sieg würden die Schwarz-Gelben als Viertligist nicht nur den Drittligisten überraschen, sie würden auch eine bis dahin völlig verkorkste Saison – nicht mehr retten – aber mehr als versöhnlich beenden. Und könnten sich mit dem Einzug in den DFB-Pokal selbst ein Highlight für den Start der anstehenden Spielzeit in den Kalender schreiben.