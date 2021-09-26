Netzschau zur Heimniederlage : Kann doch wohl nicht wahr sein

Warten weiter auf den ersten Heimsieg der Saison: Die Mannschaft und die Fans der Alemannia. Foto: Wolfgang Birkenstock

Special Aachen Auch im vierten Anlauf hat es mit einem Heimsieg nicht geklappt: Die Alemannia verlor am Samstag 0:1 auf dem Tivoli gegen die zweite Mannschaft von Borussia Mönchengladbach. Wieder fiel das Gegentor kurz vor Schluss, wieder blieben am Ende alle Schwarz-Gelben ratlos zurück. Plädiert für nur noch 80 Minuten Spiellänge: die Netzschau.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="topmobile2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="rectangle"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken Von Björn Hellmich Social Media Manager

Die 86. Minute ist aktuell die beste Zeit für Gäste auf dem Tivoli, denn wie schon gegen Wiedenbrück (0:1) fiel auch gegen die zweite Mannschaft von Borussia Mönchengladbach der entscheidende Gegentreffer in eben jener Minute. In Bonn fiel eine Woche zuvor in der 4. Minute der Nachspielzeit der Ausgleichstreffer gegen die Alemannia.

Auch im vierten Anlauf blieb die Mannschaft von Patrick Helmes auf Tivoli sieglos, bislang gab es gerade einmal einen Punkt zuhause (1:1 gegen die zweite Mannschaft von Schalke 04). Auch wenn die Bemühungen der Mannschaft sichtbar sind, die allein reichen nicht. Und zufrieden ist in und rund um die Soers gerade kaum jemand, wie die Kommentare auf der Facebook-Seite der Alemannia zeigen:

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div style="margin: 0px 0 0 0px; width:100%; float: left;"> <div id="eigen329x151"></div> <script> (function() { function init() { if (!window.SDG || window.SDG.Publisher.getConfig()._zone == 'zoneError') { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } SDG.Publisher.registerModularSlot("eigen329x151", "eigen329x151", 329, 151, [[329,151]], false,"").load(); } init(); })(); </script> <div id="eigen300x1"></div> <script> (function() { function init() { if (!window.SDG || window.SDG.Publisher.getConfig()._zone == 'zoneError') { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } SDG.Publisher.registerModularSlot("eigen300x1", "eigen300x1", 300, 1, [[300,1]], false,"").load(); } init(); })(); </script> </div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> „Hoffe die alemannia schafft denn klassenerhalt weil sieht nicht gut aus leider“

„Eine Halbzeit reicht eben nicht“

„Naja, ich habe dieses Spiel eben live gesehen und habe mich mega aufgeregt. Oft über den Schiedsrichter und nochmehr über unsere Mannschaft. Man merkt das bei uns die Qualität fehlt.“

„Mittelrheinliga incoming!“

„Kein guter Fußball, zu Hause kaum Pressing und fast nur lange Bälle. Große Probleme im Spielaufbau. Wird nix glaub ich“

„Ich kann immer noch nicht fassen, wie man dieses Spiel verlieren kann“

„Ernsthaft? Ihr wisst schon, dass man auch noch weiter absteigen kann oder ? Ach, wusstet ihr nicht ? Jetzt wisst ihr es !!“

„Sehr schwache Öcher. Wir kommen da nicht mehr raus. Hier ist einfach kein Nachwuchs der mal konstant hier gehalten werden kann, und mal mit Leib und Seele für den Verein kämpft..“

„Jede Mannschaft in der Liga wird sich freuen, gegen Aschen zu spielen, denn gehen Aachen gewinnen sie 3 sichere Punkte. Es ist nur noch zum Ko.......“

„Mir stellt sich die Frage: Hat der Helmes taktisch nichts drauf (merkwürdige Wechsel), oder ist das wirklich die aktuelle Qualität des Teams? Habe kein Spiel gesehen und kann es aus der Ferne schlecht beurteilen. Jedenfalls noch 1-2 Niederlagen und Bader muss reagieren...“

„Demnächst wird das Stadion zur Reitarena.......“

Was war passiert? Nun, es war Matchday:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async="1" defer="1" crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/de_DE/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0" nonce="dx6iokNB"></script><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/OecherLegion/posts/4811069792250942" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/495000617191236/posts/4811069792250942/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Guten Morgen🖤💛 Es ist MATCHDAY! Die U23 aus Gladbach ist zu Gast auf dem #Tivoli Die Borussia steht aktuell mit 11...</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/495000617191236">Öcher Legion</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/495000617191236/posts/4811069792250942/">Friday, September 24, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Für die Internationalen hier noch die englische Version:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/AlemanniaAachenUK/posts/535161787769973" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100038284699122/posts/535161787769973/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>MATCHDAY! Alemannia Aachen are back at the Tivoli this afternoon. Borussia Mönchengladbach II are the visitors. Kick off is 3pm UK time. Alemannia Ole! 🟨⬛</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/AlemanniaAachenUK">Alemannia Aachen UK Supporters Branch</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100038284699122/posts/535161787769973/">Saturday, September 25, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Statt wie üblich um 14 Uhr erfolgte der Anpfiff an diesem Samstag erst um 16 Uhr – bei bestem Fußballwetter.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">Heute ist Spieltag ! ☝️ Zur ungewohnten Zeit um 16 Uhr erfolgt der Anpfiff mit der Mission - erster Heimsieg 2021! Wird langsam Zeit! Nur der TSV 🖤💛<br>Achja, seid pünktlich im Stadion vor <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YNWA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YNWA</a> ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alemannia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alemannia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Aachen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Aachen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tivoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tivoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WirSindAachen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WirSindAachen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Regionalligawest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Regionalligawest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AACBMG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AACBMG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heimsieg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heimsieg</a> <a href="https://t.co/mznT1lrXEl">pic.twitter.com/mznT1lrXEl</a></p>— DieKartoffelkäfer (@Schwarzgelb71) <a href="https://twitter.com/Schwarzgelb71/status/1441653656491892740?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Die Ehrenamtler:innen waren am Start, 4200 Fans füllten die Ränge, es sollte endlich der erste Heimsieg gefeiert werden!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/posts/5353309518029123" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/267228759970583/posts/5353309518029123/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Die Sonne scheint, der Rasen ist grün und die Mannschaft da: Zeit für den ersten Heimsieg der Saison!</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/267228759970583">Klenkes Brüder</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/267228759970583/posts/5353309518029123/">Saturday, September 25, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

In der ersten Halbzeit war es aber (wieder einmal) ein zähes Spiel. Weder die Hausherren noch die Gäste spielten Fußball, man arbeitete ihn. Das Mittel der Wahl waren viele hohe und lange Bälle, einmal hatte die Alemannia Glück bei einem Pfostenschuss der Gladbacher. Selbst Schiedsrichter Selim Erk aus Hennef hatte keine große Lust auf das Gekicke. Trotz Verletzungsunterbrechungen erfolgte der Abpfiff noch vor Ende der ersten 45 Minuten. 0:0 zur Halbzeit.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer/posts/274258998033648" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063486493565/posts/274258998033648/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Kein Fußballleckerbissen. Beide auf schmalem Niveau, Pfostenschuss Gladbach und Dahmani mit der besten Chance kurz vor Schluss. Schiri pfiff 44:45 Minuten ab. 🖤💛</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DieKartoffelkaefer">Die Kartoffelkäfer</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063486493565/posts/274258998033648/">Saturday, September 25, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

In der zweiten Halbzeit übernahmen dann die Schwarz-Gelben mehr und mehr das Heft des Handelns in die Hand und es gab Chancen zur Führung. Allein der Ball konnte, wollte, sollte nicht ins Tor. Das Vergeben der Möglichkeiten resultierte aus einer Mischung aus Pech, Unvermögen und auch fehlendem Vertrauen in die eigenen Fähigkeiten. Beispielhaft dafür steht die folgende Chance von Hamdi Dahmani, der in der vergangenen Saison noch Aachens treffsicherster Schütze war:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CURq3hJArDw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CURq3hJArDw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CURq3hJArDw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Die Kartoffelkaefer (@diekartoffelkaefer)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Und wie es in solchen Spielen nun einmal ist und sein muss: Die Gäste versuchten sich dann doch noch einmal in der Offensive, machten das Tor und sicherten sich kurz vor Schluss die drei Punkte. Dass der Gegentreffer eventuell noch aus einer Abseitssituation resultierte, passt dann ins Gesamtbild.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CURqlC6oG3S/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CURqlC6oG3S/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CURqlC6oG3S/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Die Kartoffelkaefer (@diekartoffelkaefer)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Die Bilanz nach neun Spieltagen ist alles andere als zufriedenstellend.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/SudtribuneAachen/posts/4594107950635948" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/547753265271457/posts/4594107950635948/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Alemannia Verliert mit 0:1 gegen die U23 der Fohlen ... 9 Spiele , 6 Pkt , 7:12 Tore , Platz 16 Ich habe für vieles Verständnis , aber es muss mal langsam über Personelle Konsequenzen nachgedacht werden .</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/547753265271457">Südtribüne Aachen</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/547753265271457/posts/4594107950635948/">Saturday, September 25, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Bevor man ans Personal geht, gibt es aber auch noch andere Stellschrauben. Zum Beispiel: der Ball.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/JoeMediawork/posts/264566892339073" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063572917582/posts/264566892339073/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Vlt. sollten wir mal einen neuen Ball ausprobieren, unser aktueller hat´s sich blöderweise irgendwie angewöhnt kurz vor Schluss im falschen Netzt zu landen... 🙈</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/JoeMediawork">Joe Mediawork on Tour</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063572917582/posts/264566892339073/">Saturday, September 25, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Aber so wirklich weiß gerade keiner rund um den Tivoli, wie man aus dieser schwierigen Situation rauskommt. Dachte man, dass der Sieg in Köln der Mannschaft zeigte, dass sie gewinnen kann, sind die beiden Rückschläge durch späte Gegentore in Bonn und nun Zuhause gegen Gladbach wieder echte Stimmungskiller.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackEaglesAachen/posts/259096482887601" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/100063617528852/posts/259096482887601/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>ALEMANNIA 2021 - wenn selbst die Alten nicht mehr weiter wissen.</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BlackEaglesAachen">Black Eagles</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100063617528852/posts/259096482887601/">Saturday, September 25, 2021</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Sicher ist nur, dass die Fans wieder einmal alles geben müssen, um das fehlende Glück und das fehlende Selbstvertrauen der Mannschaft auf den Rängen auszugleichen. Und das tun sie!

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/videos/824057781592837/"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/videos/824057781592837/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/klenkesbrueder/videos/824057781592837/"></a><p>Stolz und Liebe, nur der TSV! Es hat heute wieder nicht sein sollen ... Dann eben am Freitag in Lotte!</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/267228759970583">Klenkes Brüder</a> on Saturday, September 25, 2021</blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Ganz sicher auch beim nächsten Spiel wieder. Das findet am Freitagabend in Lotte statt. Die Sportfreunde gingen am Samstag 0:4 gegen die zweite Mannschaft des 1. FC Köln unter. Aber was heißt das in der Regionalliga West schon?

Um diese erneut triste Netzschau mit etwas Positivem zu beenden, hier nun noch ein Gedicht:

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUPuZ59s_uC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUPuZ59s_uC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUPuZ59s_uC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Niklas_ Weßels (@nw98.11)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Freut sich schon auf die Autobahnfahrt inklusive Staus am Freitag, wenn es nach Lotte geht und hofft unverbesserlich auf drei Punkte in diesem Spiel: die Netzschau.