Turnier in London : „Habe keine Worte“: Clemens erreicht Halbfinale bei Darts-WM

CLEMENS MAKES MORE HISTORY!! 🇩🇪



A huge win for Gabriel Clemens as he wins five sets in a row to beat Gerwyn Price and reach the Semi-Finals.



He's the first German player to ever reach this stage!#WCDarts | QF

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/upTLXYY4Cq