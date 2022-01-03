Ein Leben für Expeditionen : Neun Huskys bestimmen ihren Alltag

Ein Leben mit Huskys: Seine Hunde trainiert Willem Betzel in Wäldern im Bergischen Land. Foto: MHA/Carsten Rose

Kürten Ihre Hunde und Expeditionen in Norwegen sind für Willem Betzel und Stephanie Lierenfeld ein Ausgleich für Jobs mit viel Druck. Ein gutes Verhältnis zum Förster ist dafür wichtig.

Die Sache mit den Huskys hat bei Willem Betzel und seiner Frau Stephanie Lierenfeld so richtig 2014 angefangen. Die beiden hatten sich eine Auszeit von ihren Jobs genommen. Er arbeitet in der Autismustherapie und im Bereich intensivpädagogische Jugendeinrichtungen. Kurz: „Ich arbeite mit denen, die allgemein als Systemsprenger bekannt sind“, sagt Betzel. Seine Frau ist Teamleiterin im Bereich Inobhutnahme von Kindern und Jugendlichen.

Sie mussten dem ständigen Druck eine Weile entkommen – und so wurde aus anfangs gedachten drei Wochen ein gutes Dreivierteljahr auf einer Farm in Norwegen. Jeden Tag Huskys. Und so ist es heute auch. Nur in Deutschland.

Neun Huskys sind es. Und die brauchen Platz, weshalb es ein Ding der Unmöglichkeit schien, in Köln zu bleiben. Daher leben die beiden mittlerweile im Bergischen Land in Kürten hinter Bergisch Gladbach. Abgesehen von einem Garten mit großen Zwingern für die Hunde brauchen die beiden weiträumige Natur mit entsprechenden Wegen, um die Huskys zu trainieren.

Zweisamkeit ist mit vielen Hunden so eine Sache, aber: Willem Betzel und Stephanie Lierenfeld haben sich vor Jahren bewusst gegen ein Leben mit schöner Wohnung, Kind und „einfachem“ Alltag entschieden. Foto: MHA/Carsten Rose

Die vier Stunden am Tag, die sie wach sind (die übrigen 20 schlafen sie), „müssen sie aktiv sein“, sagt Willem Betzel. Dann spannt er die Hunde vor einen Schlittenwagen mit Rädern und fährt durch die Wälder. „Dabei kommt es nicht immer auf die Kilometerzahl an, sondern auf die Trainingsinhalte und Erlebnisse“, betont Willem Betzel. Der Autor dieser Zeilen ist an einem Tag mitgefahren und hat erlebt, wie es aussieht, wenn die Huskys lernen, an anderen Hunden und Fußgängern vorbeizulaufen.

Foto: Willem Betzel 50 Bilder Eine außergewöhnliche Expedition in einer außergewöhnlicher Umgebung

Die Sache mit Schlittenhunden in Deutschland ist so, erklärt Betzel, dass die Ausfahrten nicht in allen Wäldern erlaubt seien – das hänge vom Förster ab. Es sei Auslegungssache, ob das Gefährt samt Hunden als Gespann gilt. „Eigentlich sind damit Kutschen gemeint, die nicht im Wald fahren dürfen“, sagt Betzel. „Wir haben zum Glück ein gutes Verhältnis zum Förster und den Menschen hier.“

Bei Eisregen vor die Tür

Die Huskys sind längst kein Hobby mehr, sondern bestimmen den Alltag. „Wenn es ein Hobby wäre, könnte man es ab und zu lassen“, sagt Betzel. „Aber gerade bei Eisregen muss ich ja vor die Tür und fahren, damit die Hunde das lernen.“ Die kalten Temperaturen – Sommerurlaube sind nicht so sein Ding – kennt Betzel aus Norwegen, Island, Schweden, Lappland. Dort hat er teilweise schon gelebt oder eben schon einige Expeditionen gemacht.

Die Touren unternimmt er mit seiner Frau Stephanie Lierenfeld nicht allein, sondern beide bieten sie als mehrtägigen, nicht gewinnorientierten Aktivurlaub im Sinne des Ökotourismus an. „Es ist kein All-inclusive-Paket, es sind auch keine ‚Touristenhunde’, und jeder muss anpacken. Und die Hälfte des Geldes bleibt bei den Menschen in der Region“, betont Willem Betzel.

Diesen Winter bleiben sie bis Mitte Februar drei Monate im hohen Norden. Und abgesehen von der achttägigen wissenschaftlichen Expedition (der eine ebenso lange Tour vorausgeht, um die Abläufe zu trainieren und die Probenorte abzufahren) machen die beiden noch etwas, das sie vorher noch nie gemacht haben: Willem Betzel fährt ein Schlittenhunderennen. „Ich fahre hoffentlich 300 Kilometer, was vier Tage dauert, an denen ich nur jeweils so zwei Stunden schlafen werde“, erzählt der 34-Jährige. Er ist dann der Musher, der das Gespann lenkt, und seine Frau der sogenannte Handler, der die Strecke mit dem Auto vorfährt und sämtliche Organisation übernimmt.