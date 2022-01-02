Expedition in Norwegen : Die Suche nach dem kleinen Schwarz im großen Weiß

Foto: Willem Betzel 50 Bilder Eine außergewöhnliche Expedition in einer außergewöhnlicher Umgebung

Finnmark Willem Betzels zweite Heimat ist die norwegische Arktis, die Finnmark. Dort sucht er jetzt Mikroplastik, das hat noch niemand gemacht. Darüber entsteht eine Doku.

Willem Betzel ist gerade dort, wo die Thermometer hohe Minusgrade anzeigen. Er sieht endlosen Schnee. Er liebt diese Bedingungen, er liebt die Finnmark im nördlichsten Norwegen. Betzel, 34, und seine Frau Stephanie Lierenfeld sind jedes Jahr dort oben nahe der Arktis. Sie machen mehrtägige Expeditionen im Land der Samen, so heißt die dortige Volksgruppe. Dieses Mal, jetzt gerade, ist es anders als sonst. Sie machen etwas, was vorher noch niemand getan hat.

Das liegt an Professor Andreas Fath. Wer den 56-Jährigen googelt, liest schnell: Fath ist ein Wissenschaftler, der die Extreme mag. 2014 ist er öffentlichkeitswirksam den Rhein hinab geschwommen, 1231 Kilometer von der Quelle bis zur Mündung – auf der Suche nach Mikroplastik. Das tut er nun auch in der Finnmark. Nicht schwimmend, sondern wenn er mit Willem Betzel und Stephanie Lierenfeld acht Tage lang mit Schlitten und Huskies Hunderte Kilometer über Schnee und zugefrorene Seen fährt.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div style="margin: 0px 0 0 0px; width:100%; float: left;"> <div id="eigen329x151" style="margin-bottom:10px"></div> <script> (function() { function init() { if (!window.SDG || window.SDG.Publisher.getConfig()._zone == 'zoneError') { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } SDG.Publisher.registerModularSlot("eigen329x151", "eigen329x151", 329, 151, [[329,151]], false,"").load(); } init(); })(); </script> <div id="eigen300x1"></div> <script> (function() { function init() { if (!window.SDG || window.SDG.Publisher.getConfig()._zone == 'zoneError') { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } SDG.Publisher.registerModularSlot("eigen300x1", "eigen300x1", 300, 1, [[300,1]], false,"").load(); } init(); })(); </script> </div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

„Wir möchten die Ergebnisse in die gesamtheitliche Forschung über den Klimawandel einbetten“, sagt der gebürtige Kölner Betzel. „Wir möchten einen Fleck in der Studien-Landschaft schließen. Die Finnmark ist schließlich ein riesiges Gebiet.“ Der 34-Jährige sagt, es sei „leider sehr wahrscheinlich“, Mikroplastik in dieser abgelegenen Region zu finden, denn Mikroplastik finde man nun einmal überall auf der Welt.

Ein Leben mit Hunden: Neun Huskys haben Willem Betzel und Stephanie Lierenfeld. Während des Interviews wurden die blauen Filterpumpen – die hier im Bild zu sehen sind – geliefert, die bei ihrer nächsten Expedition das Mikroplastik aus Schnee und Wasser herausholen sollen. Foto: MHA/Carsten Rose

Die Fragen lauten daher: Wie viel? Und welche Art Mikroplastik, etwa Reifenabrieb oder Reste von Konsumgütern? Den Ergebnissen würde eine Hypothese folgen, welchen Weg das Mikroplastik bis zum nördlichsten Norwegen hinter sich hat. Die Region ist ja alles andere als dicht besiedelt. Deswegen zieht es Willem Betzel und seine Frau seit Jahren dorthin – so wie im April 2019, als sie ihren Augen nicht trauen wollten und begannen, sich auf die aktuelle Expedition vorzubereiten.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CXwEBX1NVGk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CXwEBX1NVGk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CXwEBX1NVGk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Pure Ice (@pureiceexpedition)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Man muss wissen, dass der April in der Finnmark als der beste Monat für Touren mit Schlittenhunden gilt, sagt Stephanie Lierenfeld. Viel und hervorragender Schnee, viel Tageslicht, kalte Nächte. Normalerweise. Im April 2019 nicht. „Die zugefrorenen Seen und Flüsse sind getaut, nach einer Woche war im Tal der ganze Schnee weg – wir konnten ihm beim Schmelzen zusehen“, erinnert sie sich. Es war warm und windig, diese Kombination wirkt wie ein Fön.

Crowdfunding Wie man das Projekt verfolgen kann Der unabhängige Dokumentarfilm über die Expedition von Willem Betzel und Team trägt den Namen „Pure Ice“, also „pures Eis“. Interessierte können das Projekt per Crowdfunding unter www.startnext.com/pureice finanzieren. Auf Instagram wird Betzel unter dem Namen „Nordgehen“ Fotos und Videos hochladen.

Ein einheimischer Freund habe beiden erzählt, so etwas noch nie erlebt zu haben. Der darauffolgende Sommer war ebenfalls außergewöhnlich warm. „Das war also kein Ausrutscher der Natur“, sagt Stefanie Lierenfeld. „Das war kein Wetter, sondern Klima“, sagt Willem Betzel. Und die Recherche begann.

Mit dem Resultat: Es gebe keine Untersuchungen, die die Folgen des Klimawandels für die Region, für die Samen und deren Kultur bedeute. Das mag zunächst verwundern, sind doch Bilder von mageren Eisbären und herabstürzenden Gletschern die Foto- und Videomotive schlechthin, um den dramatischen Wandel der Natur zu dokumentieren. Aber genau das ist der Punkt, glaubt Willem Betzel: Von der riesigen Finnmark gibt es solche Aufnahmen nicht, weil sie so „unspektakulär“ ist. Rau und flach. „Keine krassen Bilder“, sagt Betzel.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CXTE8zEoPHN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CXTE8zEoPHN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CXTE8zEoPHN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Nordgehen (@nordgehen)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Das Paar hat viel gelesen, viele Mails geschrieben, viele Anrufe gemacht, aber es fand sich kein Forschungsinstitut, das die Möglichkeit hatte, die beiden zu begleiten, erzählen sie. Die beiden hatten anfangs gehofft, das „Alfred-Wegener-Institut, Helmholtz-Zentrum für Polar- und Meeresforschung“ (AWI) für ihr Vorhaben zu gewinnen – es ist eines der weltweit führenden und international anerkannten Zentren für Klimaforschung in beiden Polarregionen und den Meeren. Aber: „Wie es in der Wissenschaft so ist, fehlen oft die Ressourcen“, sagt Dr. Lars Gutow auf Anfrage der Redaktion. Er ist Meeresbiologe und Experte für Müll in Meeren beim AWI.

So klingen die Tage nach anstrengenden Touren aus: Polarlichter gehören in den kalten Nächten der Finnmark zum Ambiente. Foto: Willem Betzel

Die Expedition hält er für eine „gute Sache“, und die Idee, Tourismus (Text unten) und andere Aktivitäten mit Forschung zu verbinden sei „pfiffig“, sagt Gutow. Und für das AWI nicht neu. „Wir werden oft gefragt. Der große Vorteil ist: Wir können räumliche Lücken schließen.“ Als bekanntes Beispiel nennt Gutow den Segler Boris Herrmann, der 2020/21 an der Vendée Globe teilgenommen hat. Die härteste Einhandsegler-Regatta der Welt führt 50.000 Kilometer entlang des Südpolarmeers einmal um den Globus. Auf dieser mehrwöchigen Fahrt hat Herrmann ständig Daten zum CO 2 -Gehalt, zur Temperatur und zum Salzgehalt des Wassers aufgezeichnet.