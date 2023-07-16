Suche über Instagram : Windstoß weht Ballons mit Eheringen in Niederlanden weg

Mill Es sollte der romantische Moment einer Hochzeitsfeier werden, dann hat in den Niederlanden ein Windstoß die an Ballons befestigten Eheringe weggeweht.

Die Eheringe waren demnach an Gasballons befestigt, die ein Gewicht in der Schwebe hielt und die Kinder zerstechen sollten, damit die beiden die Ringe überziehen können. „Aber bevor der Moment kam, flog das Gewicht von den Ballons und die Ballons flogen in die Luft“, sagte eine der Frauen auf Instagram. „Die Kinder weinten, sie waren völlig fertig.“

Am Ende feierte das Paar die Hochzeit dennoch wie geplant in einem Schloss in der Ortschaft Mill, rund 30 Kilometer entfernt von der deutschen Grenze am Niederrhein. Dass der Wind die Eheringe nach Deutschland getrieben hat, scheint unwahrscheinlich. „Ich glaube, sie sind Richtung Nijmegen geflogen“, sagte eine der frisch Vermählten in dem Aufruf. Nijmegen ist die nächstgelegene Großstadt in den Niederlanden.