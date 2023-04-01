Eschweiler Innenstadt : Die Neustraße ist nach der Explosion wieder freigegeben

Eschweiler Nach der heftigen Explosion mit 16 Verletzten hat die Stadt Eschweiler die Neustraße in der Fußgängerzone wieder freigegeben.

Die Stadt Eschweiler hat die Neustraße, in der es am Donnerstagabend eine heftige Explosion gegeben hatte, am Samstagmittag wieder freigegeben. Das hat sie in den Sozialen Netzwerken mitgeteilt: „Die Neustraße ist ab sofort wieder komplett fußläufig erreichbar.“ Anwohner und Gewerbetreibende können wieder zurück in die Häuser, Wohnungen und Läden. Ausgenommen sind laut Stadt das Brandobjekt und die direkt angrenzenden Gebäude.