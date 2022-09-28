„You never talk alleng“, Folge 11 : Witzig, aufbrausend, emotional – das ist Jannik Mause

„You never talk alleng“, Folge 11

Audio Aachen Auf dem Platz wirkt er oftmals wild, doch neben dem Platz zeigt Jannik Mause sich auch nachdenklich und reflektiert. In unserem Podcast offenbart er tiefe Einblicke in seine Gedankenwelt.

Was muss man als Fußballer eigentlich tun, um in einem Interview den kritischen Fragen zu entgehen? Jannik Mause machte es im Spiel gegen Münster vor, schoss zwei Tore und konnte sich daher vollkommen entspannt und gut gelaunt vor unser Mikrofon setzen.

Die Stimmung war in der ganzen Mannschaft gut – kein Wunder nach dem Überraschungssieg gegen den bis dahin seit 22 Spielen ungeschlagenen Tabellenführer.

Die Euphorie am Tivoli gleicht in dieser Saison einer Achterbahnfahrt. Nach einer Serie von sechs ungeschlagenen Partien folgte eine Niederlage in Bocholt gegen den bis dahin sieglosen 1. FC.