Region.

Sie ist keine Schönheit, kein Star, schon gar nicht eine Marilyn Monroe. Nicht im Entferntesten. Tiefe Furchen durchziehen ihre Stirn, die Haut wirkt unrein. Der Ärmel endet am Ellenbogen als Fetzen. Eigentlich unfassbar: Die Aufnahme von dieser Frau namens Florence Owens Thompson gehört zu den weltweit am häufigsten in Ausstellungen präsentierten Fotos aller Zeiten – und beweist damit, welch magische Wirkung die Fotografie überhaupt entfalten kann.