Informationen

„Tintoretto – A star was born“, 6. Oktober bis 28. Januar 2018, Wallraf-Richartz-Museum & Fondation Corboud, Obenmarspforten in Köln. Telefon: 0221 221 211 19.



Geöffnet: Di. bis So./Fei. 10-18 Uhr, jeden 1. und 3. Do. im Monat 10-22 Uhr, Eintritt: acht Euro, erm. 4,50 Euro. Zur Ausstellung erscheint ein Katalog (Hirmer Verlag, 288 Seiten, im Museum 35 Euro, sonst 45 Euro).

Mehr Infos im Internet: www.museenkoeln.de