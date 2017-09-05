A-Liga-Aufsteiger St. Jöris mit imponierender Serie
Von: ran
Letzte Aktualisierung:
Letzte Aktualisierung:
Bildnummer: 10822100 Datum: 15.05.2012 Copyright: imago/Avanti Fussball. Ein Ball vor weissem Hintergrund . ; Symbolfoto xcb x2x 2012 hoch Fussball Fußball Ball Spielgerät Sportgerät Spielball Lederball Kunststoffball Kunstleder rund schwarz weiss Sportplatz Hintergrund Freisteller freistellen Objekt Sportart Mannschaft Mannschaftssport Team Outdoor Nachwuchs Meisterschaft Turnier Wettkampf Sportfeature Symbol Feature o0 Ball, Objekt Spielball Sportgerät Spielgerät Wirtschaft Equipment Image number 10822100 date 15 05 2012 Copyright imago Avanti Football a Ball before white Background Symbolic image x2x 2012 vertical Football Football Ball Gaming device Sports equipment Play ball Leather ball Plastic ball Artificial leather Around Black White Sports field Background cut out Free Object Sport Team Team sport team Outdoor Offspring Championship Tournament Competition Sports Feature symbol Feature o0 Ball Object Play ball Sports equipment Gaming device Economy Equipment