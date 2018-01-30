Kreis Düren - Was die Namen der Karnevalsgesellschaften im Dürener Land bedeuten

Was die Namen der Karnevalsgesellschaften im Dürener Land bedeuten
Von: Sarah Maria Berners
Letzte Aktualisierung:
Letzte Aktualisierung:
Spatzen, ... Foto: ja,smb,kin,stock/Köhn,stock/Blickwinkel,stock/Imagebroker
... eine Flasche Wein, ... Foto: ja,smb,kin,stock/Köhn,stock/Blickwinkel,stock/Imagebroker
... ein Zaunpfahl, ... Foto: ja,smb,kin,stock/Köhn,stock/Blickwinkel,stock/Imagebroker
... das alte Dürener „Holztor“, ... Foto: ja,smb,kin,stock/Köhn,stock/Blickwinkel,stock/Imagebroker
... ein Baum, ... Foto: ja,smb,kin,stock/Köhn,stock/Blickwinkel,stock/Imagebroker
... Rübenkraut ... Foto: ja,smb,kin,stock/Köhn,stock/Blickwinkel,stock/Imagebroker
... und alte Pantoffeln: Sie haben Karnevalsgesellschaften im Dürener Land ihre Namen gegeben. Foto: ja,smb,kin,stock/Köhn,stock/Blickwinkel,stock/Imagebroker