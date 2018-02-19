Cornwall - Twitter-Nutzer reagieren mit Humor auf Erdbeben in Wales

Cornwall. Am Wochenende wurde Wales von einem Erdbeben der Stärke 4,7 erschüttert. Verletzt wurde dabei niemand und auch die Sachschäden halten sich in Grenzen. Die Briten nahmen's deshalb mit Humor.

Natürlich konnten sich die Twitter-Nutzer die Anspielung auf den Brexit nicht verkneifen. So wurde das Erdbeben genutzt um nicht nur die formelle, sondern auch die geografische Trennung vom Festland zu manifestieren.

And we have officially left the EU #earthquake — Welsh Problems (@WelshProblems) 17. Februar 2018

Calm down, it was only Wales trying to detach itself from UK before brexit #earthquake #earthtremor — Dwrgimart (@dwrgimart) 17. Februar 2018

Die Twitter-Nutzer ließen es sich auch nicht nehmen, die Auswirkungen des Erdbebens zu dokumentieren.

The absolute state of my garden now #earthquake pic.twitter.com/LxXf9q1hmO — Ieuan (@ieuan__) 17. Februar 2018

The devastating impact of the UK #Earthquake. We will rebuild. pic.twitter.com/1ieGOgwvX3 18. Februar 2018

#earthquake



Just dropped some biscuits in my coffee whilst dunking



Measured 3 on the Rich Tea Scale — Andrew (@1andrewfenton) 17. Februar 2018

Lots of reports of an #earthquake in the South West and in Wales. What was your experience like? Anyone film anything?? pic.twitter.com/6YMfmr1jh5 — Jonty Messer (@JontyMesser) 17. Februar 2018