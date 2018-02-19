Cornwall - Twitter-Nutzer reagieren mit Humor auf Erdbeben in Wales

Twitter-Nutzer reagieren mit Humor auf Erdbeben in Wales
Natürlich konnten sich die Twitter-Nutzer die Anspielung auf den Brexit nicht verkneifen. So wurde das Erdbeben genutzt um nicht nur die formelle, sondern auch die geografische Trennung vom Festland zu manifestieren.
And we have officially left the EU #earthquake— Welsh Problems (@WelshProblems) 17. Februar 2018
Calm down, it was only Wales trying to detach itself from UK before brexit #earthquake #earthtremor— Dwrgimart (@dwrgimart) 17. Februar 2018
Die Twitter-Nutzer ließen es sich auch nicht nehmen, die Auswirkungen des Erdbebens zu dokumentieren.
The absolute state of my garden now #earthquake pic.twitter.com/LxXf9q1hmO— Ieuan (@ieuan__) 17. Februar 2018
The devastating impact of the UK #Earthquake. We will rebuild. pic.twitter.com/1ieGOgwvX3— James Melville (@JamesMelville) 18. Februar 2018
#earthquake— Andrew (@1andrewfenton) 17. Februar 2018
Just dropped some biscuits in my coffee whilst dunking
Measured 3 on the Rich Tea Scale
Lots of reports of an #earthquake in the South West and in Wales. What was your experience like? Anyone film anything?? pic.twitter.com/6YMfmr1jh5— Jonty Messer (@JontyMesser) 17. Februar 2018
First time I’ve spoke to half of my neighbours in about 5 years so that was nice 😂 #earthquake— Bowen Lloyd (@bowen_ace) 17. Februar 2018